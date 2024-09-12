One of the most exciting announcements for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 worried fans about one highly-anticipated Marvel sequel.

With an understanding that Jon Watts was leaving the Spider-Man franchise after No Way Home, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios needed a new director.

In a report that came (seemingly) out of nowhere, Destin Daniel Cretton was announced as the director for Spider-Man 4. This comes after he was initially signed on to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, that vision no longer exists with the Russo Bros. directing the newly named Avengers: Doomsday.

As Cretton takes on this tremendous opportunity, he may leave behind his original MCU hero.

Shang-Chi 2 at Risk After Spider-Man 4 News

Marvel Studios

Due to Destin Daniel Cretton's new gig as the director of Spider-Man 4, one of Marvel's long-awaited sequels for Shang-Chi may be in trouble.

While Shang-Chi 2 wasn't mentioned during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel, most fans have expected it sometime during Phase 6 of the MCU.

2021's Shang-Chi was a commercial success amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and was viewed as one of the studio's best Phase 4 films.

It had always been reported that Cretton would return for Shang-Chi 2. Lead actor Simu Liu shared his excitement with Comicbook about his return, saying, "We're very happy to have him on the sequel:"

"Destin is such a special filmmaker and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job."

So, if Crettin indeed will direct both Spider-Man 4 and Shang-Chi 2 (not to mention the Wonder Man series he's leading), where does that put the Shang-Chi sequel's release date?

As of writing, Marvel Studios and Disney have two untitled films slated to release in 2026 and 2027 surrounding Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Untitled Marvel 1 - February 13, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday - May 1, 2026

- May 1, 2026 Untitled Marvel 2 - November 6, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

- May 7, 2027 Untitled Marvel 3 - July 23, 2027

Untitled Marvel 4 - November 5, 2027

Until now, many believed that Shang-Chi 2 could be released between the two Avengers flicks, making November 6, 2026 the most likely date.

Here's the catch: It's currently unclear when Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 will be released. The latest hint is that filming will begin in early 2025.

Cretton is also locked in to direct a live-action Naruto film, which doesn't have a release date. Still, he is actively working on the script, which suggests that this could be the director's next project after Spider-Man 4.

Insider Jeff Sneider noted that Shang-Chi 2 previously stalled in development, leading to Cretton's work on Wonder Man and initial Avengers 5 hiring.

With Cretton signing on to direct the Naruto film, Sneider's sources indicated that this was a move to use or lose his services for the MCU.

While Cretton was just handed the keys to the biggest non-Avengers Marvel property, this may have slowed the chances of Shang-Chi 2 ever hitting theaters.

When Will Shang-Chi 2 Release?

With Cretton's services being utilized on a different project, namely one with much higher box office potential, it's hard to see the vision for Shang Chi 2's release.

While it's still possible for the sequel to release in 2026, the following year is much more likely, possibly even with a different director.

The two films that follow Avengers: Secret Wars on July 23 and November 5, 2027 are wild cards. These could advance the next narrative of the MCU, enter the next Phase and Saga, or act as epilogues, similar to Spider-Man: Far From Home after Avengers: Endgame, which took place during Phase 3.

Shang-Chi 2 could fit into that slot, with or without Cretton at the helm. However, some fans may need to accept that Shang-Chi 2 may never happen, similar to the cancellation of Eternals 2 plans.

The positive outlook is that the MCU is an interconnected universe, meaning the character of Shang-Chi and members of the Ten Rings could pop up in different projects.

There's still a great expectation that Liu will appear as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, and there's now a slight chance the character will be involved with Spider-Man 4.

Following this announcement, the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance revealed the villain Knull will play a part in the new Venom movie. Could Knull crossover and appear as the antagonist of Spider-Man 4? Only time will tell.

Neither Spider-Man 4 nor Shang-Chi 2 have official release dates.