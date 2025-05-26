Marvel Studios' Recent Release Shake-Up Could Finally Fix This Underrated MCU Hero

For what feels like the first time in years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has positive momentum. The critical success of Thunderbolts* and the buzz around The Fantastic Four: First Steps make the outlook for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars feel totally different. However, Marvel Studios is delaying its next two major team-up movies in what seems like a smart move.

The Russo Brothers and their team can now take their time ensuring that scripts are buttoned up and VFX artists are in place. But there is another opportunity staring Marvel Studios in the face, as long as it is willing to take some chances regarding one of its more underutilized heroes.

Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, is confirmed to be part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. While his specific role is a mystery at this point, joining Sam Wilson's Avengers team seems like a good fit for him, given his skillset and relationship with Bruce Banner.

The promotion is well deserved, as Shang-Chi is one of the most interesting heroes in the MCU. The only problem with pushing the wielder of the Ten Rings into the spotlight is that he's been sitting on the shelf for years.

The MCU didn't get to follow up on Avengers: Endgame like it wanted to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Films got delayed, and even when they hit theaters, there wasn't as much interest as there would've been had theaters not closed.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a surprise hit in 2021, though, being beloved by critics and fans alike and grossing over $400 million at the worldwide box office. It felt like Marvel Studios had another superstar in the making, and some of the decisions after the movie came out reflected that.

Marvel Studios

With Phases 4 and 5 focused on the Multiverse Saga and Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios tasked Shang-Chi director Daniel Destin Cretton with assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes once again in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Shang-Chi surely would have played a major role, following up on the post-credits scene that saw him learn more about the weapons his dad passed down to him.

For reasons outside of its control (namely the firing of star Jonathan Majors), Marvel Studios had to move away from Kang and bring back Robert Downey Jr. to play the Multiverse Saga's new Big Bad, Doctor Doom. Cretton also found himself replaced, with the Russos taking control of Avengers 5 and 6.

Thankfully, Cretton did not get the short end of the stick, landing the highly coveted Spider-Man 4 job. The character that moved him to the top of the Marvel Studios food chain wasn't so lucky, failing to land a sequel and ending up in limbo until Doomsday announced its cast.

Shang-Chi ended up as collateral damage despite doing everything in his power to build a franchise. It's unfair, but a window is now open that can help Marvel Studios set things right.

Shang-Chi Should Get a Sequel Before or After Avengers: Secret Wars

In addition to delaying Doomsday and Secret Wars to Dec. 18, 2026, and Dec. 17, 2027, respectively, Marvel Studios removed three additional calendar slots. Two were in 2026, and the third was in 2027, leaving nothing on the docket other than Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the Avengers movies.

While it is nearly time for the MCU to turn its attention to the X-Men, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier already working on a film, there's no reason for Shang-Chi 2 to stay off the calendar for much longer. Positioning the follow-up right before or after Secret Wars could give it a boost similar to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which both grossed over $1 billion.

Marvel Studios

Cretton's schedule may be part of the reason for the delay, but with him taking over the Spider-Man franchise, there's a spot open for an up-and-coming filmmaker to get their opportunity. And it would be easy for someone to step in because Shang-Chi's corner of the MCU is beaming with potential.

Putting the New Avengers center stage in Doomsday is a reward for a job well done, and while there's nothing wrong with going with the hot hand, it's a tough pill to swallow because Shang-Chi deserves the same treatment. Fortunately, there's now a light at the end of the tunnel for his story, which will become clearer once he gets a second solo movie.