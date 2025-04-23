Only 1 MCU Actor Is Supporting Jonathan Majors After His Marvel Firing

Ex-Marvel star Jonathan Majors still has one major MCU actor who has his back after being let go from Marvel Studios.

Majors was officially fired from his role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU in December 2023 after initially being arrested for reckless assault and harassment in March 2023. The move led to a massive narrative adjustment for the franchise, as Kang was initially set to be the biggest antagonist of the Multiverse Saga.

For the most part, Majors' firing was not a subject of conversation amongst Marvel stars and executives, who largely left the topic alone as the franchise changed directions.

Jonathan Majors Gets Support From Major MCU Star Post-Exit

Marvel Studios

Speaking with GQ, MCU veteran Michael B. Jordan shared support for former franchise star Jonathan Majors, who was fired from his role as Kang the Conqueror after being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in court.

After working together on Creed III, Jordan admitted that it was a "tough situation" to watch as Majors went through his legal troubles.

However, Jordan went on to express how proud he was "of his resilience and strength," feeling good about where Majors is now:

"But he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy."

When asked if he would work with Majors again, Jordan did not hesitate, twice telling the outlet, "Yes."

Following Majors' firing, Marvel changed course for the Kang actor's role in the Multiverse Saga. This led to bringing back Robert Downey Jr. to portray Doctor Doom in both Avengers: Secret Wars and the retitled Avengers: Doomsday (changed from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty).

Could Jonathan Majors Ever Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios

While Marvel seemingly had no choice but to change directions from Majors when his legal situation reached its peak, many have wondered if that decision could be reversible.

Recently, Majors spoke on being open to a return to his MCU role if he were asked, sharing how much he enjoyed working with stars like Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. He has not been seen in the MCU since portraying the Victor Timely variant of Kang in Season 2 of Loki.

While Majors seems to be working hard to rebuild his public image in and out of Hollywood, the results of that work have not come to fruition just yet. Outside of the release of Magazine Dreams (which was delayed over and over in the midst of his trial), he has no new movies or TV shows on his schedule.

Unfortunately, due to how heavily Marvel was leaning on him to carry the next two Avengers movies after Ant-Man 3, his departure left a massive hole for the studio to fill. The studio even reportedly changed its initial plans to focus more heavily on Kang due to Majors' work with the role before his arrest.

The hole Majors created was so big that Marvel had to turn to Robert Downey Jr., the man whose back the entire MCU was built on, to rebuild hype for the end of the Multiverse Saga. Downey's upcoming portrayal of Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers films has seemingly given the MCU new life in the midst of these issues.

For the time being, it seems highly unlikely (if not flat-out impossible) that Marvel will reach back out to Majors to bring him back as Kang in a future MCU project. While nothing can be left off the table, that bridge appears burned until further notice.