Fired Marvel Actor Reveals If He'd Ever Return to the MCU

After months of silence, former Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors revealed whether he would be interested in returning to the MCU.

Majors was notably fired by Marvel in late 2023 after the Loki actor became embroiled in some significant legal troubles regarding accusations of domestic abuse.

This dismissal caused a complete pivot within the MCU, as the super-powered franchise had to move on from Major's Multiversal big bad and settle the series' current trajectory that will see the Avengers go up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Jonathan Majors Addresses Marvel Studios Return

Marvel Studios

Fired Marvel actor Jonathan Majors addressed the idea of coming back to the MCU after he was let go in December 2023.

In an interview with USA Today, Majors broached a wide array of topics, including his recent legal troubles and whether he would be interested in returning to Marvel Studios in any capacity.

When asked about coming back to his Kang the Conqueror role, Majors said, "Yeah, of course [I'd] say yes:"

"Yeah, of course I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them. Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw."

He added that he now sees himself in a "place where [he] can feel the love" and is ready and willing to "express [his] love" for his former Marvel Studios cohorts as well:

"I love the industry so much, and now I'm in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them."

This comes just over a year after the Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star was found guilty by a New York jury of harassment and assault in the third degree following his arrest in March 2023 (read more about the Jonathan Majors court case here)

Since then, the actor has undergone a year-long counseling program under court order and has seen his federal case with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari dropped thanks to what has been described as an out-of-court settlement.

Will Jonathan Majors Ever Come Back to the MCU?

While Jonathan Majors has said his piece about potentially coming back to the MCU, it is ultimately not up to him whether he returns or not. That decision comes down to the powers that be at Marvel Studios.

If they want him back, they can make that call. If not, his Kang character will sit on the MCU bench (potentially) forever.

To put it plainly, Majors has subjected Marvel Studios to significant turmoil. He, not his character, was the name Marvel decided to hang its hat on and devote so much time and money to for its post-Endgame story plans.

And (thanks to his very public legal controversy and falling out in Hollywood) the brand had to do a significant creative shake-up because of him—the results of which still have yet to fully come to fruition.

Even if Majors were to make a comeback to the big screen elsewhere in any meaningful way, like returning to his role in the Creed movie franchise, it feels like the bridge at Marvel may be burned.

Marvel Studios has seemingly turned a corner and left Majors/Kang in the rearview. When it comes to the next major antagonistic threat for the franchise, it is all Doom, all the time right now.

Surely, there will be some explanation in the upcoming Avengers duology explaining Majors's big bad away to make room for Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom, but beyond that, it seems highly unlikely the actor is ever seen or heard from again in the MCU.

Jonathan Majors can next be seen in the long-delayed Magazine Dreams which comes to theaters on Friday, February 24.