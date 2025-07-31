Marvel Studios Releases First-Ever Poster for the New Black Panther

Marvel Studios released the first poster for a fresh Black Panther who will appear in Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in November 2022 to tell a tragic story of grief and bid farewell to Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Almost three years later, Marvel Studios is preparing to deliver Eyes of Wakanda as a four-episode animated anthology series set throughout history. The Disney+ series will follow Wakandan heroes going as far back as 1260 B.C. as they retrieve vibranium artifacts from around the world.

While the MCU's Wakandan mythos will next be explored in Disney+ animation, Marvel Studios has big plans for the African nation moving forward. Letitia Wright's Shuri and Winston Duke's M'Baku will both be back next year in Avengers: Doomsday before Black Panther 3 moves forward as part of Phase 7, possibly with a brand-new Black Panther taking the reins, played by an F1 star.

Just days before Eyes of Wakanda comes to Disney+ on Friday, August 1, Marvel Studios unveiled a poster for a Black Panther who will appear in the series. This marks the first Black Panther poster that Marvel Studios has released since Wakanda Forever hit theaters in late 2022 and came to Disney+ in early 2023.

Marvel Animation

As Eyes of Wakanda will take place across history, this Black Panther will likely be a fresh addition to the MCU, not Shuri, T'Challa, or any familiar hero.

Marvel Animation

Perhaps Marvel Studios' most iconic Black Panther poster promoted "his father's legacy" ahead of his 2018 solo outing, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as an unmasked T'Challa, and featured him examining his vibranium claws.

Marvel Studios

The MCU was limited in how it could promote Wakanda Forever as the identity of T'Challa's replacement was kept secret until the movie debuted in November 2022.

Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios couldn't highlight Shuri in the Black Panther suit, Wright was at the forefront of Wakanda Forever's marketing campaign.

Marvel Studios

Once the MCU sequel had come and gone to confirm Shuri as T'Challa's successor to the Black Panther mantle, Marvel Studios revealed a poster of Wright suited up as Wakanda's current protector.

Marvel Studios

While fans will reportedly be waiting until February 2028 for Black Panther 3, Eyes of Wakanda will premiere all four episodes on Disney+ on Friday, August 1.

It's unclear who will be the new Black Panther in Eyes of Wakanda, but the studio recently revealed its Iron Fist casting for the Disney+ series.

What Comes Next for the MCU's Black Panther Mantle

As Eyes of Wakanda will focus on the Wakandan War Dogs, fans shouldn't expect four episodes of Black Panther-centric stories. That said, at least one incarnation of the Wakandan superhero will play some role in the Disney+ series, but it's unclear what era they come from and whether they will be male or female.

While this Black Panther will likely be a one-off, Letitia Wright will be bringing the vibranium action back to screens next year in Avengers: Doomsday, where she will reportedly be among six heroes in Sam Wilson's new superhero team.

There's no telling what comes next for the MCU's Black Panther after Avengers: Secret Wars, but rumor has it that T'Challa II may be aged up in Phase 7, leading to theories that he may take over the mantle in the not-too-distant future.