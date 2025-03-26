A Black Panther 3 rumor might reveal when the MCU threequel will be released.

Over two years have passed since the Black Panther franchise rolled out its second and latest installment in November 2022 with Wakanda Forever.

The sequel teased what comes next as Shuri took over as the Black Panther, M'Baku became King of Wakanda, and T'Challa's secret son was introduced.

Amidst the chaos of Avengers: Doomsday's at-the-time imminent cast reveal, insider DanielRPK took to X with a cryptic, "Feb 2028." After fans ran rampant with speculation as to what may be coming in February 2028, the insider finally explained, "The date is for Black Panther 3."

Marvel Studios currently has three untitled movie release dates mapped out for 2028, one of which falls on February 18. As such, if DanielRPK's rumor is accurate and production moves along smoothly, Black Panther 3 could hit theaters on February 18, 2028 as part of the MCU's Phase 7 slate.

Black Panther 3's rumored release window follows a promising update from Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore. The long-time MCU exec teased that Ryan Coogler, the director behind the Wakandan franchise, will turn his attention to Black Panther 3 after his vampire flick Sinners, which hits theaters on April 18.

What Will Black Panther 3 Be About?

It's hard to tell exactly what Black Panther 3 will be about for now, as its story will depend on MCU's status quo after Avengers: Secret Wars. As rumors suggest that the 2027 blockbuster will spark a soft reboot of the franchise, the occupant of the Black Panther mantle may have changed by 2028.

Marvel Studios could utilize the Multiversal event to introduce an all-new T'Challa or age-up his existing son so he can become the Black Panther. Either of these options would presumably see a new actor step into the heroic suit, taking over from Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright.

Beyond who will be doing the Black Panthering in the third installment, Gladiator 2 star Denzel Washington recently spoiled that he will appear in the movie.

The current Western world of the MCU seems to be gunning for Wakanda after plotting to steal vibranium before developing adamantium to surpass it in Captain America: Brave New World. As such, Marvel Studios might be preparing for the hidden African nation to go to war with the planet in Black Panther 3.

It should be noted that, as of now, Black Panther 3 is in its earliest days of development and likely hasn't even started scripting yet. This means that there is plenty of room for this release window to shift in the coming years, depending how long it takes to find the right story, pen the screenplay, and complete production.