Marvel Studios Announces 3 New MCU Movies Releasing In 2028

Although all eyes are currently on Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and other upcoming projects, Marvel Studios and Disney are already looking ahead to 2028, a year when three MCU movies will be released.

Marvel Studios took a bit of a step back in 2023 and 2024 to reassess its interconnected universe known as the MCU.

After releasing multiple movies and Disney+ shows over the previous years, 2024 only saw the release of one film - Deadpool & Wolverine, which recently received an update on Disney+.

However, the future still looks bright for the MCU, as fans are already waiting for next year to roll around, as Marvel Studios will premiere three new movies in 2025 - Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios Confirms Three New MCU Films For 2028

In a recent report from Deadline, it was revealed that Disney and Marvel Studios plan to release three MCU films in 2028.

Marvel Studios is currently putting a lot of focus on the two upcoming Avengers films (Doomsday and Secret Wars), as well as the road to those two event movies, so no project that will be released after Secret Wars has been titled yet.

However, the report did include specific release dates for the three 2028 MCU films:

February 18, 2028

May 5, 2028

November 10, 2028

Fans may think those dates look familiar, and that is because they are. In 2023, Marvel Studios released three MCU films, just like they will in 2028.

Those titles were Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels, and they premiered on February 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, and November 10, 2023, respectively (almost the exact same dates that the three 2028 films will release on).

The three 2028 films are three more additions to an already-lengthy upcoming schedule for the MCU.

As mentioned, 2025 will also see the release of three movies. Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14, 2025, and then Thunderbolts* will follow on May 2, 2025.

Then, perhaps the most anticipated MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame, The Fantastic Four: The First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025 (but a first look at Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal as Sue Storm and Reed Richards in Fantastic Four was already revealed).

Blade was slated to also be released in 2025, but, like many other times in the past couple of years, it was delayed and currently has no release date.

It is still possible that Blade could come out in early 2026 before Avengers: Doomsday, but based on its track record, fans shouldn't hold their breath. It is also worth noting that there is an untitled MCU movie scheduled to be released on February 13, 2026, so it would be difficult to find an open slot for Blade.

Speaking of Avengers: Doomsday, it is still slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. It is worth noting that fans know when Robert Downey Jr. will start filming scenes as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday, as it finally received a filming start date.

As of writing, two more untitled MCU movies will be released after Doomsday in 2026 on July 24 and November 6, meaning that fans will be treated to four MCU flicks in that year.

Then, on May 7, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars will finally be released, which will likely cap off Phases 4-6 just as Endgame did for Phases 1-3.

After that, two more untitled MCU films are set to be released in 2027. Those will premiere on July 23 and November 5, respectively.

Which Three MCU Movies Could Be Released in 2028?

Rumors and confirmed but undated future titles make it nearly impossible to predict which three projects could be released in 2028, especially since there are already three untitled movies set to hit theaters in 2026.

However, due to the direction, the overarching story of the MCU is going in, here are three potential projects that could find themselves in those 2028 slots:

February 18, 2028 - Scarlet Witch Solo Movie

So many fans want Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch to return at some point that it is impossible to not include a potential solo movie for her on the MCU's upcoming slate.

MCU writer/producer Jac Schaeffer already publicly stated that she hopes there will be a Scarlet Witch solo movie and that she has her "fingers crossed" that it will happen.

It is important to note that the three untitled MCU movies that will be released in 2026 will likely (but not definitely) be filled by Doctor Strange 3, Shang-Chi 2, and Spider-Man 4 (which could come with a lot of timeline challenges according to Tom Holland) so that all of those characters can be ready for Secret Wars.

That means that unless it were to come out in one of the two 2027 slots that don't belong to Secret Wars, a Scarlet Witch film would have to come out in one of the 2028 slots.

May 5, 2028 - X-Men

The Mutants are coming! The Mutants are coming!

The MCU has been slowly incorporating Mutants and the premise of Mutants for over a year now, with the actual word being said on-screen a handful of times.

The X-Men are way too big of a deal to keep on the shelf for a long period of time, which is why it would make sense for an X-Men film to be released in 2028. It is important to note, though, that reports have stated the MCU's X-Men movie could leave Wolverine out entirely.

However, it is worth noting that, after Secret Wars, the major team-up movies that will end each Phase could be X-Men films instead of Avengers titles.

If that is the case, then an X-Men movie likely wouldn't be released until around 2029, but, for the time being, fans can always theorize that it will come sooner than that.

November 10, 2028 - Ghost Rider Solo Movie

MCU fans begged Marvel Studios for years to make a Fantastic Four movie, and in 2025, those wishes will come true.

It seems as though the only character that has garnered almost as much attention as the Fantastic Four, though, has been Ghost Rider.

Yes, some people hold the past Ghost Rider flicks in a special place in their hearts, but a lot of MCU fans would love nothing more than to see the character be a vital part of the franchise.

Fans are also clamoring to know which version of the character will take up the Ghost Rider mantle in the MCU, and who will play him (Ryan Gosling was rumored to play Ghost Rider at one point, but those rumors had no real substance).

After the Multiverse Saga ends with Secret Wars, fans will likely be treated to the Mutant Saga. However, that doesn't mean that there can't be some outlier solo films sprinkled in here and there.

While it is likely a pretty long shot, it is possible that the November 10, 2028 slot could be filled with a Ghost Rider solo movie. However, like with Blade's release date, fans shouldn't hold their breath just yet, as only time will tell what will really be released.

The next MCU movie to be released will be Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, 2025.