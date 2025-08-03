Disney+ Just Brought Back Vision Ahead of 2026's WandaVision Sequel

Vision just made his grand Disney+ return ahead of his 2026 WandaVision sequel series. Played by Paul Bettany in the MCU, Vision has become a key member of Marvel Studios' Avengers team, starring in several top-tier superhero adventures within the franchise (like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and WandaVision). However, the character is finally set to take the spotlight all to himself with the release of next year's Vision Quest.

The new Disney+ series will mark the return of Bettany's Avengers-created android, as he takes on several rogue AIs from across the Marvel mythos. While fans are excited to see the character back on-screen after several years out of the MCU fray, fans can get a taste for the character again thanks to a new Marvel Disney+ series.

Vision is back in the limelight on Disney+ after the character appeared in the newly released Iron Man and His Awesome Friends children's show, which is now streaming on the platform.

Disney

The character, this time played by Transformers and X-Men: Evolution voice actor David Kaye, appeared in two episodes of the new pre-school-aged superhero shorts, popping up as one of Tony Stark's aforementioned "awesome" friends.

Fans can spot Vision in Episode 1 ("Meet the HQ") and Episode 10 ("Meet Vision"), which are now streaming on Disney+ in advance of the full series ' proper debut on Monday, August 11, on Disney Jr.

Disney

Vision serves a unique purpose in the animated series. He is one of the few adults in young Tony Stark's life, providing him key insight on his super-powered missions from HQ while Tony and his friends are out saving the world.

Disney

This marks a significant moment for longtime Vision fans, as it is the first time audiences have seen the character since his upcoming WandaVision sequel series, Vision Quest, went into production.

While Iron Man and His Awesome Friends takes place in a universe outside of the MCU, Vision's appearance in the series serves as an exciting bit of brand synergy, as the iconic comic book brand preps Vision Quest for release.

Disney

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends has released a series of shorts introducing audiences to its animated universe on Disney+. The full series will debut on Disney Jr. on Monday, August 11, before coming to Disney+ the next day. The new animated children's show follows a young Tony Stark and his super-powered friends Amedeus Cho and Riri Williams as they embark on various super-powered adventures.

What Does Vision's MCU Future Look Like?

Marvel Studios

While it's exciting to see Vision back in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, this series takes place outside of the MCU, so fans will likely still be eager to see more of the character back within Marvel Studios' on-screen universe.

Luckily, Vision Quest is supposedly only a handful of months away. The series has been branded as one of the MCU's big-name streaming entries for 2026, joining Punisher, X-Men '97 Season 2, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Vision Quest will again focus on Paul Bettany's android Avengers. This time, the character will face some of Marvel's most dangerous AI threats, including the terrifying Jacosta and returning villain Ultron (played again by James Spader).

Beyond that series, though, Vision's MCU future is uncertain. Despite being one of the longest-standing members of the Avengers team at this point, the character has not been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and no future Vision-centric projects after Vision Quest have been added to the MCU calendar.

Some have speculated that with the reported inclusion of his superhero son, Wiccan (aka Billy Maximoff) in Vision Quest, Vision could come back into play in a potential Young Avengers/Champions project, but, at this point, that remains purely speculation.