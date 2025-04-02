First Look at Marvel Studios' Vision TV Show Filming

Disney+'s Vision Quest set photos revealed a Scottish town location in the series.

Marvel Studios recently started filming a brand-new Disney+ series, Vision Quest. The show will bring back Paul Bettany as the synthezoid Avenger in a WandaVision spin-off from Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas.

Marvel Studios' Vision Quest Set Photos Surface Online

Journalist Jane Franklin took to X to post photos captured from the set of Marvel Studios' Vision Quest in a village in the Chilterns, England.

The Southern English village looks to be doubling for a Scottish town as the Saltire flag is waving outside a pub, which has been renamed "The Old Selkie."

For context, selkies are mythical creatures in Scottish folklore that can shapeshift between seal and human forms by removing or replacing skin.

Set photos revealed that certain roads were closed as tents and trailers were placed in the English village for Vision Quest filming on April 2.

A report from Screen Daily stated that production on Vision Quest began in March 2025 at Pinewood Studios. Marvel Studios and the London studio will apparently use locations around the U.K. for filming.

The production seems to be utilizing a crane for filming outside the fictional MCU pub, which has temporarily replaced an existing one in the village.

Franklin noted the production is occurring in the village under the series' working title Tin Man, an apparent reference to Vision's synthezoid origins.

It's currently unclear which actors are involved in this chunk of filming, but Vision Quest's cast includes Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, and an Iron Man star breaking an MCU record with his comeback.

Vision Quest is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2026, with filming taking place in the U.K. in the coming months.

Why Is Disney+'s Vision Quest Going to Scotland?

Vision has some history in Scotland in the MCU. He and Wanda Maximoff were hiding in its capital city, Edinburgh, at the start of Avengers: Infinity War before Thanos' Black Order attacked them at the Waverly train station.

That said, Vision's return to Scotland on Disney+ looks to be swapping out the cityscapes for a small town and a local pub, likely far away from the capital.

Vision Quest will see Paul Bettany's Avenger trying to regain his lost memories and humanity after he was resurrected as White Vision in WandaVision. Perhaps that journey will take the synthezoid hero back to Scotland, filling in the gaps of his time there with Wanda Maximoff, which went largely unexplored.

One has to wonder if Vision will be retracing these steps or if the Disney+ series will feature flashbacks to unseen moments from his past. If that were to be the case, there could be room for Elizabeth Olsen to return after a report stated "there is a possibility" that Wanda will appear in Vision Quest.