Marvel Studios Just Recast a Key Spider-Man Actress for Phase 6

As Marvel Studios continues preparing for the launch of Phase 6 of the MCU and beyond, much of the news has centered on casting announcements and speculation. However, the latest casting news involves a Spider-Man character who already exists in the MCU but who's been recast ahead of a 2026 role.

Marvel Studios has now cast Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) for the upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Vision Quest, coming to Disney+ in 2026. Hampshire is expected to play the human form EDITH, the Tony Stark-created AI entrusted to Peter Parker in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and opposite Paul Bettany.

Emily Hampshire

In addition to Bettany's White Vision from WandaVision, Vision Quest is expected to feature the MCU's various AI robots, such as Kerry Condon's FRIDAY and James Spader's Ultron. However, Emily Hampshire's casting differs from her co-stars as she's the only one who didn't voice her AI character in previous films. Instead, she's replacing Dawn Michelle King as the original voice of EDITH from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

EDITH, which stood for "Even Dead, I'm The Hero," was housed in pair Tony Stark-esque sunglasses and granted users access to Stark Industries' global satellite network and an arsenal of missiles and drones. Peter Parker temporairly gave Quentin Beck or Mysterio the EDITH glasses in Far From Home, only to win them back during the film's third act. The last audiences saw of EDITH was in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home where Damage Control photographed the glasses as evidence.

Marvel Studios

Vision Quest is the second WandaVision spin-off for Disney+ following 2024's Agatha All Along and is also expected to star Faran Tahir as Raza and T'Nia Miller as Jocasta. Marvel Studios has confirmed Vision Quest will begin streaming in 2026.

What Spider-Man's New EDITH Means for Vision Quest

Unlike FRIDAY's Kerry Condon, EDITH's original voice, Dawn Michelle King, isn't primarily an actress. In fact, she's a director and editor with a long history with the MCU dating back to 2008's Iron Man. Therefore, since she's only voiced the character, replacing her with an actual actress for the human form of EDITH just makes sense.

However, confirmation of EDITH, a Tony Stark creation in human form, fuels another Stark-related theory which is that Vision Quest is taking inspiration from Marvel Comics' Iron Man 2020 comic book series. This storyline also included former Avengers member, Jocasta, and James Rhodes' War Machine, which also has fans wondering if the seemingly cancelled Armor Wars will find its way into Vision Quest as well.

Since the series is expected in 2026, Marvel Studios should be revealing more about this Disney+ series soon. But it's also worth mentioning that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also currently slated to release in 2026 as well.

While Spidey is expected to be on his own post-No Way Home spell, rumors suggest a certain Avenger's role in Spider-Man 4 will be "much larger than a cameo." If so, EDITH doesn't seem like an impossibility, especially since she's still a tie between the web-head and his mentor.

Vision Quest is set to debut on Disney+ in 2026.