MCU’s Vision Quest Casting May Reveal Plans To Adapt This Iron Man Storyline

The WandaVision sequel series Vision Quest has received several new casting rumors, which make the series sound similar to a recent Iron Man comic book storyline. Vision Quest follows White Vision, the revived version of the former Avenger hero who flew away at the end of the first MCU Disney+ series to find his place in the world. Paul Bettany returns as Vision and isn't the only robot returning for the upcoming series.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman has introduced several casting rumors for Vision Quest. He has reported that Emily Hampshire signed on to portray the Tony Stark AI from Spider-Man: Far From Home, EDITH, in human form. He also reported that Kerry Condon signed on to star as the human form of FRIDAY, Tony Stark's AI in the MCU films.

Earlier casting rumors revealed that James Spader is also coming back as Ultron, despite seemingly dying in Avengers: Age of Ultron. With T'Nia Miller joining the upcoming movie as the robot Jocasta, it seems that Vision Quest will be all about the robot and AI characters in the MCU. This resembles a recent Iron Man storyline, mainly focusing on AI and robot rights.

Vision Quest follows WandaVision and Agatha All Along in this little pocket of the MCU on Disney+. Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision, with the rumored Emily Hampshire as EDITH, James Spader as Ultron, Kerry Condon as FRIDAY, Faran Tahir as Raza, and T'Nia Miller as Jocasta. Vision Quest is currently being filmed and will debut on Disney+ in 2026.

How Vision Quest Connects to Marvel Comics’ Iron Man 2020

In Marvel Comics' Iron Man 2020 comic book miniseries, the main storyline brought back Arno Stark, Tony Stark's first cousin, who took over Stark Industries and used it for nefarious purposes years before. However, there was a bigger overarching story in this comic book series. The primary focus ended up being on Android rights and the Robot Revolution.

This started when Iron Man went to destroy Machine Man after some kids accidentally brought the android back to life. However, Machine Man won the fight and set out to gather other androids and AI heroes to fight for their rights to exist without being forced to serve humans.

Tony Stark believed that AI could bring about an Existence Event, but it wasn't until he thought he was an AI and his real body had died in Civil War II that he finally saw their side. This included understanding the revolutionaries' point of view, including that of former Avengers member Jocasta. This all played out in the Robot Revolution spinoffs.

The American government, led by Maria Hill, set up a team called Force Works, led by James Rhodes' War Machine, to battle the "A.I. terrorists" and shut them down. Recent rumors have suggested that the Rhodes Armor Wars series was canceled and will be folded into Vision Quest, which strengthens the series' connection to the comics.

FRIDAY was also involved in the Robot Revolution storyline and was a big reason Tony Stark eventually came to the robots' side in this battle. While there has been no word on the influences for the new Disney+ series, it seems like Iron Man 2020 and Robot Revolution might be key in understanding what the MCU has planned for Vision's upcoming series.

The upcoming Vision Quest Disney+ series has several AIs now living in human bodies. It also includes Ultron, who might have a different role, and White Vision, who wants to understand his place in the world. With the fear of AI so prevalent in today's society, presenting an MCU Disney+ series based on AI robots wanting to be free to live as they choose shares much in common with Iron Man 2020, which could hint at the story to come.