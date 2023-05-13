Paul Bettany's New Vision Disney+ Show Gets Release Window

The upcoming Vision Quest Disney+ series - which will star Paul Bettany as Vision - received a release date window from an official listing.

Bettany's Vision has already managed to rack up one MCU appearance since his death in Avengers: Infinity War, with that coming on Disney+ thanks to the reality-bending antics of Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision.

However, after the introduction of the SWORD-built White Vision, everybody's favorite synthezoid superhero is back in action, and he's even set to receive his own Disney+ series in the coming years with Vision Quest.

When Will Disney+'s Vision Quest Release?

Marvel Studios

The official Writer's Guild of America (WGA) directory listed Paul Bettany's WandaVision spin-off Vision Quest with a 2024-2025 season release window on the dedicated pages for the show's writers, including showrunner Jac Schaeffer.

The listing describes Vision Quest as a "drama," the same category placed upon WandaVision but not the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos spin-off, which was instead marked as a "comedy."

The 2024-2025 season runs from July 2024 to June 2025 by traditional television definition. But due to recent MCU delays, the ongoing writers' strike, and Schaeffer's current focus on the in-production Coven of Chaos, it's very possible the show will ultimately release later in 2025 or even into 2026.

WGA listings have revealed several of the writers involved with Vision Quest, with WandaVision executive producer and showrunner Jac Schaeffer returning to perform the same duties, just as she also did on Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Among those so far listed for the writers' room are WandaVision alumni Megan McDonnell and Peter Cameron, as well as House of the Dragon's Eileen Shim, all of which will be working under Schaeffer's lead.

The writers' room for Vision Quest reportedly opened in late October or early November, however, any development has likely ground to a standstill due to the WGA strike which is affecting many MCU projects.

Does Vision Quest Need to Release Before Avengers 5?

Marvel Studios

Fans only learned about Vision Quest in late October, and things certainly seem to be moving rather fast for the series. This may be due to the Paul Bettany-led WandaVision spin-off becoming an important part of the upcoming MCU narrative, especially since it will apparently finally set up the Young Avengers.

With so many young heroes currently in play, it's been clear for a long time Marvel Studios is building toward an adaptation of the Young Avengers. With Vision Quest seemingly moving along to release ahead of May 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, maybe the team will play into that Multiversal narrative.

One has to wonder whether Vision Quest will also end up having links to Coven of Chaos, after all, the two WandaVision spin-offs share a showrunner and are seemingly planned to release on Disney+ close together - although recent MCU shifts do leave that rather uncertain.

Vision Quest has yet to be officially acknowledged by Marvel Studios, but with San Diego Comic-Con rapidly approaching in July, the annual event may see the Disney+ show finally confirmed with a more exact release date window.