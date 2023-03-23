Disney+ Delaying 2023 MCU Shows (Report)

A new report revealed that Marvel Studios is cutting down on how many Disney+ shows it’ll be debuting on its service during 2023.

Marvel Studios and release dates have just not gotten along recently.

Just the other day, Disney+ removed all of the release windows for the MCU’s phase 5 projects from the service. Additionally, The Marvels was pushed back four months to November, and What If…? was officially delayed—potentially being pushed back into 2024.

Sadly, it seems that these delays aren’t going to ease up anytime soon.

Marvel Studios Delaying Disney+ Shows

Marvel

A new report from Variety revealed that several upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ projects will be delayed.

According to insiders, five Disney+ series that were originally scheduled for 2023 have now been narrowed to three or four. Presumably, this is only in reference to live-action projects.

However, animated projects such as X-Men ‘97 and What If...? Season 2 still do not have specific release dates.

The five live-action shows alluded to include Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!