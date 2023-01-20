First Look at Kathryn Hahn’s Marvel Return In Disney+'s Agatha (Set Photos)

Fans got a new inside look at Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos as Kathryn Hahn begins filming for the MCU's anticipated Disney+ spin-off.

Hahn is now officially on her way to return to the MCU with her own solo Agatha Harkness series, picking up right where the witch left off at the end of 2021’s WandaVision. Bringing back many of the same players from Westview as she looks to escape Wanda Maximoff’s spell, this series will be the MCU’s latest dip into the magic behind the fan-favorite Salem witch.

Although the show’s release date remains up in the air, filming for the nine-episode Disney+ series is underway as Hahn and crew look to tell Agatha's Westview story from an entirely new perspective.

Now, new photos tease some of what viewers are in for with this Westview comeback - complete with a trip to the mall.

Kathryn Hahn Suits Up for Agatha Return

Twitter user @lgbthahn shared candid set photos from production on Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is currently filming ahead of its Disney+ release.

The setting for this shoot is the local mall in Westview, New Jersey, where co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke are seen walking on the second level of the complex.

Hahn dons a simple outfit in these images, wearing a long-sleeved white top and black slacks complete with a wide-brimmed hat.

Hahn and Locke's characters sit down for what appears to be a food court lunch as they discuss their next move.

The photos also include a look at the floorplan for the area, which is named the Westview Shopping Mall at the top of the image.

Agatha Harkness Ready for Solo Spin-Off

Although Agatha took advantage of the American sitcom settings in Wanda's Westview Hex in WandaVision, things appear to be moving towards a more modern-day setting this time around.

It's still a mystery how exactly the Westview Shopping Mall plays into the plot, but seeing the powerful witch simply having lunch at a food court should bring some fun perspective to a franchise that's gone so deep into magic over the last couple of years.

Regardless of the details, seeing Hahn and Locke in action together will only serve to build hype for the series, especially after WandaVision became one of the most popular MCU Disney+ series to date.

More plot details could be revealed during filming over the coming weeks and months, especially as the production moves to locations much more exotic than the mall for Agatha and company. And with nine episodes coming in this new series, there will certainly be plenty more exciting updates to look forward to as filming moves forward.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently set to begin streaming on Disney+ in late 2023.