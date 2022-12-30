WandaVision’s Agatha Spin-Off Gets Discouraging Release Update

A new update for Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has made its way online, and it’s discouraging, to say the least.

The project focusing on the villainous witch from Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ show was a surprise for most. It looked like, with the success of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s flagship series, the powers that be wanted to capitalize on WandaVision’s success.

This likelihood is reinforced by the fact that Marvel is also looking to make Vision Quest, following Bettany’s new hero after the events of Westview.

Previously, it was revealed that Agatha would do a little bit of filming before 2022 came to a close and then properly start up production in full by January of 2023.

However, despite the promising update, new evidence could reveal that the situation has changed for the worse.

Is Agatha's Disney+ Release Delayed?

Marvel

Disney+ Japan has released an updated MCU line-up for 2023, but it doesn’t include what fans might expect.

One of the glaring absences is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which notably doesn’t have any release window alongside its name. The same can be said for Alaqua Cox’s Echo, which has already been delayed.

Earlier this year, Marvel confirmed that Coven of Chaos was set to release in Winter 2023/Early 2024. Now, that’s been put into question.

As for what shows that made the cut with release windows at their sides, the lucky winners were Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, and Ironheart.

Additional absences included the animated What If…? Season 2 and X-Men ‘97.

Should Fans Be Worried About Agatha?

For those wondering if the show will ever release, the answer is yes—most likely.

From what it sounds like, the series could be far more important for the MCU than what most might expect. For one, the story seems to have a heavy focus on Billy Kaplan, one of Wanda’s sons. That alone would make it a priority for Marvel Studios.

Its original release window was always a little too hopeful, especially since the full production will have only just started in January, making a 2023 drop very unlikely.

Some rumors are circling the web claiming the series has been pushed all the way back to 2025. However, that’s a massive delay, so it’s hard to imagine it being true.

There haven’t even been any stories of trouble behind the scenes, which plagued She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and most recently has painted a worrisome picture for Echo.

There’s also the fact that Agatha has already theoretically filmed some material early before the project’s core principal photography next year. It’s hard to see Marvel Studios following through with that plan if the show was already set to face a long delay.

For the time being, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024.