WandaVision’s Agatha Spin-off Gets Fast-Approaching Start Date

WandaVision remains one of Marvel Studios' most successful Disney+ shows. While its audience numbers didn't hit the highs Loki's did, it did successfully start the MCU's journey in the streaming space. The series even won a couple of Emmys along the way, while also spawning a spin-off series in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Most were surprised by the development, as it wasn't exactly an obvious direction for the franchise to go—nor were people asking for it. But the folks at Marvel Studios have a plan, and it seems that Agatha Harkness is part of it.

No details about the story have been revealed by Marvel as of yet, but the project has seen a couple of delays and even gotten a major name change. Despite all of that, the series is still happening, and cameras will start rolling really soon.

When Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos Start Filming?

Marvel

Thanks to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, fans now know when Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will start filming.

According to Production List, the Kathyrn Hahn-led project is set to start filming in Atlanta, GA, on December 5. It doesn't state how long the show's production will go on, but previous MCU series' usually film for three to four months.

The star previously teased that filming was going to start a lot sooner than many believed, and this new date certainly lives up to those expectations. As for the project's working title, The Cosmic Circus has reported that it'll be going by "My Pretty".

What to Expect from WandaVision's Spin-off

So what should fans expect going into the series? Well, it's hard to say.

It could be a half-hour comedy similar to WandaVision, or it might be a darker series exploring the more sinister magical corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe the story will jump back into the past to explore some of Agatha's history.

Some rumors indicate that Agatha could show up in Ironheart first, which would provide an intriguing connection between the two different projects. This could also lead to Mephisto making himself known at some point in the WandaVision spin-off, which is ironic, given how heavily he was rumored for Elizabeth Olsen's original MCU show.

Since the series isn't starting production until December, it's probably safe to say the show won't be debuting in 2023. Early 2024 would be a good guess—though, with the ever-shifting MCU release slate, that prediction could easily end up being completely wrong.