WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos received an exciting filming update, leaving the question of when it will release on Disney+.

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness solo project began filming its nine-episode season in January, and even all these months later, the exact story of the magical series remains just as mysterious as ever.

Coven of Chaos sports an impressive cast, with set photos having given a look at several, including one returning actor from WandaVision.

Despite a lack of confirmation, theories remain as rife as ever that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch could return in Agatha after her apparent "death" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Disney+'s Agatha Wraps Production In Atlanta

Agatha: Coven of Chaos cinematographer Jon Chema took to Instagram to share photos with several fellow crew members from the series wrap party, thereby confirming production on the WandaVision Disney+ spin-off has concluded.

John Chema

Alongside a print-out of several Polaroid photos, Chema added, "What a ride the last 6 months has been!"

John Chema

Production on Coven of Chaos began in Atlanta in mid-January this year and has just now wrapped the nine-episode season six months later.

Across the production, fans have been treated to a limited amount of set photos, from revealing curious plot points to the first look at Kathryn Hahn's MCU return.

With production now wrapped, at least in terms of principal photographer, many will be left wondering when Agatha will hit Disney+ after a reported delay from its originally announced Winter 2023/24 release window.

When Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos Release?

The original reports of Agatha: Coven of Chaos' delay from Winter 2023/24 claimed the project had been switched to TBD ("To Be Determined") at Marvel Studios, suggesting no new date was decided. The latest update for the release window stated the show was set to hit at some point in 2024.

Discussing the delay of Agatha, insider KC Walsh noted the move came due to "story reasons," perhaps suggesting another related project may need to release first. And with the MCU slate changing and evolving constantly due to a number of delays and difficulties, it makes sense why no new date would have been set.

But that begs the question of which MCU movie or show could connect to Coven of Chaos closely enough to push back the WandaVision spin-off. Well, looking at the Phase 5 slate, perhaps the best guess would be Ironheart, given the Iron Man spin-off is expected to involve magic and one rumored Agatha character.

According to reports, Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen will make his MCU debut as Mephisto in the final two episodes of Ironheart. Supposedly, the Marvel devil may also show up in Coven of Chaos after he was rumored to do so throughout almost the entire run of its parent show WandaVision.

As Ironheart has also seemingly been delayed out of 2023 - with only Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, and Echo to go for the MCU on Disney+ this year - a delay to Agatha may be required until that show has an official date.

Marvel Studios also has a massive Daredevil: Born Again-sized roadblock to work around on Disney+ next year, as the street-level series will be 18 episodes long and therefore take up a large chunk of the year. But as that show is still early in production, Agatha will no doubt end up releasing before it.

With Echo set to drop all its episodes on November 29, Ironheart will likely kick off early next year, with the series only set to run for six episodes. So, chances are the WandaVision spin-off won't make it into its Winter release window, but rather will probably push into mid to late Spring of 2024, likely forcing Daredevil's premiere into Summer with it.

As of now, Marvel Studios hasn't commented much on the subject of delays, but the studio will likely be forced to deliver an updated MCU slate as soon as next month when it presumably returns to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Despite an almost-certain delay, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is still officially dated for Winter 2023/24 at this time.