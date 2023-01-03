Marvel's Agatha Cast: All 9 Actors Expected to Appear (So Far)

It is still unknown how Agatha: Coven of Chaos will impact the larger Multiverse narrative, but past rumors combined with reported cast members hint at how it fits the MCU's mystical future.

The upcoming Disney+ series is set to feature Kathryn Hahn's Marvel return as Agatha Harkness alongside many new faces and the rumored comeback of an important MCU character. Although its plot details are shrouded in secrecy, Coven of Chaos is poised to unravel an unexplored corner of the MCU.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Actors & Actresses

1.) Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness)

After a memorable performance in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is set to make an impactful comeback as the lead of her own Disney+ series in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. WandaVision's ending revealed that Agatha was trapped in Westview by Wanda Maximoff. However, with the Scarlet Witch gone after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the titular witch might've been accidentally freed.

Hahn has been tight-lipped about the plot details, but she did tease that the show's development so far is “exactly what (she) would have hoped and dreamt."

2.) Joe Locke

Joe Locke's casting in Agatha: Coven of Chaos led many to believe that he is playing Billy Kaplan (Wiccan from Marvel Comics), especially after Variety revealed that he is portraying "a gay teen with a dark sense of humor" combined with his similar looking traits to young Billy actor Julian Hilliard.

It is unknown how Locke's Billy would fit in the show's plot, but his reincarnation after being removed from the Hex at the end of WandaVision could indicate that the Scarlet Witch's return is not far behind.

3.) Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza is confirmed to make her MCU debut in Coven of Chaos, with her role being rumored to be one of the show's villains. While confirming her Marvel role, Plaza teased that she has "a really pivotal role" in the Disney+ series.

From another Marvel witch in Morgan Le Fay to one of the witches from New Salem, the possibilities are endless for Plaza.

4.) Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie)

Given that Coven of Chaos is a WandaVision spin-off, it isn't surprising that some characters from the previous Disney+ series will show up alongside Agatha.

Emma Caulfield Ford previously confirmed her return as Dottie in the upcoming spin-off, but her role in the story is still under wraps. Despite that, the actress did tease her character's evolution, with her noting that "she could probably level up her personal life a little bit," also noting that she "know[s] nothing:"

"It will be a really great surprise for me to see what I'm doing and how I am. I know nothing. It's a wonderful surprise. I can't wait to see... I think she could probably level up her personal life a little bit. I don't know what I am. Maybe I'm fabulous."

5.) Ali Ahn

Ali Ahn's involvement in Agatha: Coven of Chaos was first reported by Deadline, but as expected, her role is still being kept under wraps. One running theory is that the actress could end up playing one of the witches of New Salem that could be seeking revenge against Agatha.

6.) Maria Dizzia

Maria Dizzia's casting in the WandaVision spin-off was reported alongside Ali Ahn, thus strongly hinting that the pair's roles are intertwined. As a result, the two actresses playing witches of New Salem seem more likely than ever.

7.) Sasheer Zamata

Saturday Night Live's Sasheer Zamata's role in Coven of Chaos is shrouded in secrecy, but theories point to the actress playing one of the witches of New Salem as well. If Zamata doesn't end up playing as one of Agatha's nemeses, it's possible that the comedian could portray a key ally from the titular witch's past.

8.) Eric André

Speculating about Eric André's role in Coven of Chaos is tricky since much of Agatha's past is unknown. Still, considering that André will only appear in a single episode, the actor may end up portraying a male character who could likely be used by Agatha as a scapegoat or her victim when trying to avoid the evil witches.

9.) Patti LuPone

Deadline's sources revealed that Patti LuPone is set to play "a witch" in Coven of Chaos, meaning that she could be one of the highly-speculated witches from New Salem. However, the three-time Tony winner's background in musical theater could hint that a follow-up to the Emmy-winning "Agatha All Along" in the spin-off will be revealed.

10.) Evan Peters (Rumored)

WandaVision surprised everyone when it brought back Fox's Quicksilver actor Evan Peters into the Marvel world. However, some fans were disappointed when it was revealed that the X-Men actor was only playing a normal guy named Ralph Bohner.

Despite that, entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman revealed that Peters would "probably" return in Coven of Chaos. The actor's potential comeback in the spin-off series offers an opportunity to finally explain his significance to Agatha's grand scheme of things.

11.) Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch, Rumored)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left Elizabeth Olsen's fate as the Scarlet Witch unclear, thus allowing her to return to future MCU projects such as Coven of Chaos.

Agatha's escape, combined with Billy Maximoff's comeback (although in a different teenage body), could ultimately prompt Wanda to reveal herself in the series. While the Scarlet Witch's return does risk putting the spotlight away from Hahn's Agatha, the character being featured in a post-credit scene or a single episode (likely the finale) could work while still drumming up hype for the series.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to begin filming in December ahead of its Winter 2023/2024 release timeframe on Disney+.