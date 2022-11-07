Eric André Reportedly Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The MCU is set to add dozens of A-list actors to the franchise for upcoming Multiverse Saga projects in theaters and on Disney+, the latest of which reportedly being well-known comedy icon Eric Andre.

Marvel Studios is deep into the casting process for more than a dozen new properties coming in Phase 5 and Phase 6, all as Phase 4 ends before the calendar turns to 2023. Most recently, Aubrey Plaza joined the Marvel Studios family with a mysterious role in 2023’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, although much more is happening beyond the WandaVision spin-off, too.

Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen will take his talents from the DCU to the MCU by playing the leading role in Wonder Man, which also recently added Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk. Names like this continue to prove that the MCU has as much cache as ever as Marvel Studios convinces some already widely-popular actors to join the biggest superhero movie universe in the game.

And now, that list grows even bigger thanks to the addition of a long-famous comedian in Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness-centric Disney+ series.

MCU Reportedly Adds Eric Andre on Disney+

Deadline revealed that popular comedian and actor Eric Andre is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an undisclosed role in Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is said to be for one episode.

This comes as part of a report noting that Sassier Zamata has also joined the magical Disney+ series, with her role still a mystery as well.

The report also follows up on Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia's casting in the series, noting that both of them are playing witches alongside Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

What Will Eric Andre Bring to the MCU?

Eric Andre has added a number of major projects to his impressive resume over the last few years, including a role in 2019's live-action The Lion King and his continued efforts on The Eric Andre Show. And now, even though his role is said to be for only one episode of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, he becomes the latest huge star to add a Marvel Studios project to their legacy.

Being known for his comedy prowess over the years, Andre should mesh well with the MCU's brand of hilarity, especially with Coven of Chaos likely exploring a darker side of the comedy genre. After all, its working title pays tribute to 1939's The Wizard of Oz, teasing some exciting plot points and darker themes as Agatha Harkness returns to the spotlight.

No matter who Andre winds up playing, he'll be a key contributor to pay attention to as the story details become more clear for Agatha's first MCU project since her run in WandaVision.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to begin filming in December ahead of its Winter 2023/2024 release timeframe on Disney+.