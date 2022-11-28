Aubrey Plaza Confirms 'Really Pivotal' Role In WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off

After Aubrey Plaza was rumored for a role in Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off, the Parks & Rec star recently confirmed how big her part in the show actually is.

Plaza became the talk of the MCU community when she was rumored for a role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will bring Kathryn Hahn's fan-favorite Westview witch back into the spotlight. She'll be part of another A-list cast in Marvel Studios' final project of 2023, which will tie directly back to WandaVision as the first project of the Multiverse Saga is revisited.

Following the news about Plaza's inclusion in Coven of Chaos, another rumor teased that she'll play a villainous role in the series opposite Hahn, with many believing she'll come in with her own set of epic powers.

Now, Plaza took her first opportunity to speak publicly about her MCU debut, teasing what kind of role fans should expect to see her play in the Disney+ spin-off.

Aubrey Plaza Confirms Marvel Role

Marvel

Speaking with GQ Magazine, Aubrey Plaza confirmed that she'll play "a really pivotal role" in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spin-off series from Marvel Studios.

Plaza also spoke about her "good year" of work with "brilliant directors," collaborating with Francis Ford Coppola on Megalopolis before soon joining Agatha creator Jac Schaeffer:

“To go from Mike White to Francis Ford Coppola, that’s a good year for me. I’m trying to manifest this. I’m trying to work with brilliant directors.”

But while she's thrilled to be so busy, the one thing she's trying to avoid is characters that are tailored for her in any particular project:

“Nowadays I’m really over it. I hate when people want to cast me in something and then say ‘we’re going to really tailor it for you.’ I want to be like, ‘please don’t.’”

Who Will Aubrey Plaza Play In the MCU?

While it's still largely a mystery who exactly Aubrey Plaza is playing in Coven of Chaos, her casting will add a new level of firepower to Marvel's next dive into magic on Disney+.

Plaza has spoken about her friendly offscreen relationship with Kathryn Hahn being her biggest reason for joining the MCU, already looking forward to taking on a character that's sure to have fans talking. With more than a year until the series begins streaming on Disney+, Marvel will likely keep the specifics a secret for now, but fans will be paying close attention to any news on the project after how successful WandaVision was.

Thankfully, filming for Coven of Chaos is set to commence in just a couple of weeks, allowing Hahn and Plaza to officially get to work and bring Agatha and company back to the forefront of the MCU.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will begin streaming on Disney+ in Winter 2023.