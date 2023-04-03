Chris Pratt Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Aubrey Plaza’s Marvel Casting

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt just warmed MCU fans' hearts with his comments on former co-star Aubrey Plaza's casting with Marvel Studios.

Last fall, Marvel Studios turned heads when Aubrey Plaza was announced for a role in the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

While Plaza's role is still a mystery, the actress expressed her utter joy at the opportunity to join the MCU, largely due to the fact that she gets to play alongside WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn.

Hahn herself has celebrated Agatha's introduction while hyping up her own new solo series, but she's far from the only MCU mainstay that has a pulse on Coven of Chaos.

Chris Pratt Addresses Aubrey Plaza's MCU Debut

Marvel

Speaking with Rolling Stone magazine, MCU veteran Chris Pratt celebrated Aubrey Plaza's casting in the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Pratt and Plaza have a deep history with one another after portraying married couple Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate on NBC's Parks & Recreation.

With those ties to Parks & Rec, Pratt called Plaza's casting a "full circle" moment, highlighting how "unique and talented and special" Plaza is. He also looked back to her run on the Emmy-winning The White Lotus, teasing that she'll show how well she fits into the MCU with her new role:

"That is full circle. I love that! She’s having such an amazing moment right now, which makes me really thrilled…She’s so unique and talented and special. It’s just great that the the rest of the world is waking up to that. She was awesome in 'White Lotus,' and 'Emily the Criminal' was great. And I think she’ll show that it’s perfect for her to be playing a witch in a coven for Marvel."

Old Friends Reunited Under MCU Umbrella

With Chris Pratt now approaching a decade of experience in the MCU as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looms on the horizon, it's simply heartwarming to see him show this kind of support for someone he worked so closely with for six years.

Starring in almost every episode of Parks & Rec together, Pratt and Plaza developed a close bond with each other, with Pratt's comments dialing up excitement for Coven of Chaos even further.

Marvel Studios stars are known to show out for other projects across the franchise, although this goes to a deeper level with Pratt and Plaza's history on Parks & Rec.

And with plenty of mystery still in place about who Plaza is playing upon her MCU debut, seeing comments like this from Pratt should only reassure fans that Marvel made the right decision in casting the veteran comedy star.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently filming, although its release date is currently unconfirmed. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters on May 5.