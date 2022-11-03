Marvel’s Agatha Show Casts 2 More Actors Following Aubrey Plaza Announcement

WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been making headlines due to recently adding Aubrey Plaza to its growing cast, and now, two more stars reportedly joined the MCU Disney+ series.

The upcoming Kathryn Hahn-led series will reportedly begin filming on Monday, December 5, thus explaining why Marvel Studios has been adding several members to its cast in the past weeks.

Plaza's inclusion was only the tip of the iceberg as more stars like its male lead Joe Locke and another actor who might portray the Young Avenger Hulkling are set to join Coven of Chaos.

Now, as the show's production rapidly approaches, more cast members have been added based on a new report.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Two Stars to Cast

Marvel

Deadline revealed that Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have been added to the growing cast of Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The exact details of the roles of the pair are still being kept under wraps.

Ahn and Dizzia will join Agatha Harkness Actress Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke (who is rumored to portray the MCU's Wiccan), and WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Ford, who will reprise her role as Dottie.

Ahn is known for her roles in Supernatural, The Path, Next, Billions, Orange Is the New Black, and Little Demon. Meanwhile, Dizzia is best known for portraying characters in 13 Reasons Why, Emergence, The Staircase, and The First Lady.

