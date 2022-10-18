Marvel Studios’ Next Gay Superhero Couple Teased by New Casting

There are plenty of plot threads going on at any given point within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there’s one in particular that fans have been anxiously awaiting resolution ever since it was teased in WandaVision: the introduction of her grown kids.

Known as Wiccan and Speed, or Billy and Tommy, respectively, the two children of Wanda Maximoff go on to become key superheroes in the Marvel world. They even have prominent ties to the Young Avengers in the comics.

Wiccan has magical powers in a similar vein as his mother, while Speed lives up to his name, much like Quicksilver. Many expected the two grown-up versions of the characters to factor into Scarlet Witch’s story in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sadly they did not, with any focus on them relegated to their younger selves as seen in WandaVision.

Now it seems signs are pointing not only to the proper introduction of at least one of Wanda’s children but that a fan-favorite gay couple will also be arriving simultaneously. But when? Well, in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, of course.

Is The Best Gay Marvel Romance Incoming?

Marvel Comics

Murphy’s Multiverse shared an interesting theory for an upcoming addition to Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The site brought attention to a casting call that was discovered last June. One of the characters it was casting was an actor 17-20 years of age to play a gay leading character. Described as “witty” and “astute,” the description also noted his sense of humor, and how he’s a “bit of a fanboy.”

It didn’t take long for fans to identify the character in question as Billy Kalan, the same one who is known as Wiccan in the comics, who also happens to be one of Wanda Maximoff’s children. After all, the description lined up with the character perfectly.

It’s not immediately clear how Billy might fit into Coven of Chaos, but given Agatha’s obsession with Wanda’s children, and those recent Mephisto rumors, his introduction wouldn’t be out of place at all.

Now, a second casting call has been going around, one which points to the introduction of another key character: Hulkling. Despite his name, he’s not associated with the Hulks at all and is instead half-Kree and half-Skrull. The listing is looking for someone 18-20 years old to play a gay male, one with “a kind soul” and a “great sense of humor.” It even mentions how this character is totally in love with his boyfriend.

Marvel Comics

While the character isn’t identified, Murphy’s Multiverse surmises that the person in question could be Teddy Altman—who lines up with those descriptions almost perfectly. They make it more obvious when considering the above description for Billy, it certainly makes it hard to see it being anyone else.

The mod team over on the subreddit r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers backed up the theory, noting how they “believe they are in the show as well,” claiming how the team “[has] heard things.”

In the comics, the two met each other in their early days as teammates on the Young Avengers. It wasn’t until fifteen years later, after the massive Empyre event, that they properly married each other.

The introduction of these characters has long been teased in the MCU, starting as early as when Phase 4 began. In WandaVision, an LGBTQAI+ flag can be seen in the Maximoffs' home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included a very curious statue of Billy all grown up—even though the movie never addresses it.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has also previously teased that “it is more than past time” for the movies to start introducing some of the famous gau characters from the comics. According to him, something like Eternals was only the start.

A New Power Couple Incoming

The Direct

While Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters might be the current power couple of the MCU, if Billy and Teddy are entering the scene, those two lawyers may not hold that top position very long.

Given how those casting calls don’t identify the characters, it’s important to clarify that this introduction of the famous gay couple into the MCU is completely speculation. As of writing, there has not been any confirmation on the matter.

But does Agatha’s show feel like a place they might be introduced? Well, given the witch’s interest in Wanda’s children, BIlly’s inclusion makes sense, at the very least.

It’s hard to say with Hulkling. Honestly, it seems like Secret Invasion could have been a perfect place to introduce him to the world—though, that can always still happen.

One thing is for sure though. With all of these younger heroes entering the scene, it sure seems like the perfect time for the Young Avengers to come into play. It’ll also make Agatha seem far more substantially important in the MCU, seeing as many fans still question the existence of the show.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently aiming for a late 2023 release, with Secret Invasion airing sometime early that same year.