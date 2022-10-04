WandaVision Actor Confirms Unexpected Return in Agatha Disney+ Spin-off

Many MCU fans loved WandaVision; not only was it entirely unique, but it also focused on Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, a character who has long deserved the spotlight. However, it wasn't just the heroes who were beloved; some of that love was shared with the villain of the piece, Agatha Harkness.

The series provided a one-of-a-kind introduction to Kathryn Hahn, aka the noisy neighbor who ended up being the puppet master the whole time. It didn't take long for her magical villain to become a fan favorite, especially after the infamous "Agatha All Along" song from her villainous reveal.

Marvel Studios took note of these reactions and surprised the world by revealing that the villain was going to be getting her own Disney+ series—the first solo villain project in the MCU. The project was first announced as Agatha: House of Harkness but has recently evolved into Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Now, an unexpected face has revealed she'll be returning to her role in Agatha's big Disney+ show, which is expected to be a dark comedy.

WandaVision Neighbor Returns

In an interview with Vanity Fair, WandaVision actress Emma Caulfield Ford detailed her fight with MS (multiple sclerosis), while also surprisingly confirming her return for the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, as Sarah Proctor, aka Dottie Jones.

Ford noted how she "can't put [herself] through" the harsh experience of filming WandaVision again (due to her MS), but that she's going back to work, where she just needs to "sit and chat and do [her] dialogue."

"I am going back to work! Everyone has been notified that needs to be notified. I can’t put myself through what I did with WandaVision again. I can’t do that. They did nothing wrong…. They had no idea what was going on with me. They didn’t ask anything of me that was like, 'I need to call my agent!' They’re asking me to just sit and chat and do my dialogue. It’s not hard."

One of the biggest challenges of filming WandaVision was working out in the heat, which is something the actress suggested she should have avoided:

"[I told them now] knowing that I shouldn’t be out in this heat at all. And if I am, I need to be taking way more precautions than I am."

Ford went on to confirm her return in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, while also teasing how "there's a couple of things" she's actually got coming up:

"That is super fun. There’s a couple of things actually. There’s another thing which I also can’t really say."

Why is Dottie Back?

So how does Emma Caulfield Ford play into Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Well, the answer is probably not that much.

At the end of WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch magically banished Agatha to stay in Westview and live a normal life. Given Hahn's villain is the star of the upcoming series, it's safe to say she gets out somehow.

In doing so, some fellow neighbors are likely seen—potentially even integrated into her former faux everyday life.

It's not likely that Ford will be playing some secret, super important MCU figure, though it's not impossible either.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently set to debut at some point, either in late 2023, or early 2024, only on Disney+.