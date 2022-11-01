Marvel Casts First New Actor for WandaVision’s Agatha Disney+ Show

After recently confirming a returning actor from WandaVision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos has found its first brand new cast member for the Disney+ series.

Following becoming an instant fan-favorite for her efforts as Agnes/Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is already set for her MCU return in her own spin-off series. Coven of Chaos will give Hahn her first leading effort in the MCU as she expands on the powerful witch's narrative, and with filming looking to kick off in the near future, Marvel is pulling together its top names for the cast and crew.

WandaVision and The Marvels writer Megan McDonnell most recently joined the team for this show, which already features the rest of the writing crew from WandaVision - and that doesn't even include the expected A-list cast members.

Dottie star Emma Caulfield will make an unexpected return in this series, hopefully giving fans a look into the magic they were expecting to see from the queen bee in WandaVision. And now, Hahn and Caulfield have their first new co-star as the series looks to start its long production schedule.

Coven of Chaos Gains New Star

Joe Locke

Variety revealed that Marvel Studios added actor Joe Locke to the cast of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+, although his specific role hasn't been revealed yet.

Locke is best known for his role in the Netflix series Heartstopper, which marked his debut in any movie or TV show.

He becomes the third cast member in Coven of Chaos after Hahn and Dottie actress Emma Caulfield Ford from WandaVision.

Deadline added to the report, noting that Locke will play the male lead in the series opposite Kathryn Hahn. While the specifics are still unknown, he's said to be playing "a gay teen with a dark sense of humor."

When Will Locke's Role in WandaVision Spin-off Be Revealed?

With Joe Locke being openly gay, fans will be curious to see who he winds up playing as he works with Kathryn Hahn in her return to the MCU.

The biggest hope right now is that Marvel will introduce grown-up versions of Wanda Maximoff's twin sons, Billy and Tommy, especially with Billy being one of the MCU's most prominent young LGBTQIA+ heroes. There's a chance that Locke could play an older version of Julian Hilliard's character, allowing Billy to explore his powers and even work under the tutelage of Hahn's leading witch, in a way.

This could also open the door to the show introducing Hulkling, which was actually set to happen in WandaVision before COVID-19 changed plans. This series could allow Marvel to adjust the plan on his introduction should Locke be playing Billy, setting the stage for one of the comics' most notable romances along with a couple of notable Young Avengers in the process.

It will likely be some time until Locke's official role is revealed, although Marvel may decide to share more information once shooting for the show begins at the beginning of December.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney+ in late 2023 and early 2024.