Marvel's Agatha Disney+ Spin-off Receives Release Date Window

When Agatha: House of Harkness was first announced, it left many fans scratching their heads. Despite the general populace loving the character’s debut in WandaVision, there was never any strong desire by the masses to see her get a solo outing. Yet, clearly, Marvel Studios feels they have a story to tell, so they aim to tell it.

Last fans saw the villain, she had been imprisoned in Westview by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. What happened after that moment is unknown. Many thought she was going to end up popping up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but, clearly, that didn't end up being the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just announced that several of the writers from WandaVision, and one from Moon Knight, will be joining the former Disney+ series’ head writer Jac Shaeffer to work on Agatha: House of Harkness. However, that same information happened to uncover a rough time frame when you should be seeing the new show hit the streaming service.

So when will fans be able to enjoy this unexpected journey?

When Will Agatha: House of Harkness Release?

Marvel

New information has been uncovered thanks to the Writer’s Guild of America that reveals when fans can expect to see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha: House of Harkness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is credited as a comedy for the 2023-2024 TV season, indicating that it's eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

Production for the project is currently set to begin in late October of this year. If everything goes smoothly, and efficiently, that could line up with a Halloween 2023 debut. Though, given the recent trend of production & post-production delays, the show's premiere could easily be pushed back.

What Will Marvel Release Before Agatha?

It’s not that much of a surprise how the show is set for a release date in the far future. Marvel Studios’ slate is massive and seemingly endless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Agatha happens, there will be nearly a dozen other Disney+ projects alone audiences will have to experience first. This includes projects such as Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, What If…?, I Am Groot, Werewolf by Night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Armor Wars, Echo, Ironheart, Daredevil—the list goes on.

So, while the wait may feel like forever, fans will have their hands full with all the MCU stories that will come before it, meaning they likely won’t even feel the time pass.

When it does eventually arrive, hopefully, it will not only tell an intriguing story for not only Agatha but also Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, who may be able to continue her journey with the involvement of Kathryn Hahn’s witch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agatha: House of Harkness is now aiming to hit Disney+ sometime in later 2023 or early 2024.