WandaVision & Captain Marvel 2 Writer Joins Her Next MCU Project

Out of all upcoming Marvel Studios projects, Agatha: Coven of Chaos was the one that shocked fans the most. Audiences hadn’t guessed they’d be getting a WandaVision spin-off following its villain—but the MCU sure does like to surprise.

Since its announcement, however, progress behind the show seems to have gone fairly slowly—at least from the outside looking in. Though fans did get some new information at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: the project’s title changed from House of Harkness to Coven of Chaos and received an estimated release window of late 2023 to early 2024.

So, despite what seems to be a long development, it looks like it’s finally making good progress and getting closer to becoming a reality.

While there previously have been several creatives attached to the show, now, another writer has jumped aboard the project. One who also happens to have plenty of Marvel experience under her belt, including having worked on The Marvels.

Captain Marvel 2 Writer Joins Agatha’s Coven

Marvel

Thanks to a listing on Writers Guild of America's site, a new writer for Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been revealed.

That creative is none other than Megan McDonnell, who is known for her previous experience on 2021’s WandaVision, and also wrote the screenplay for next year’sThe Marvels.

She’ll join writers Peter Cameron, Cameron Squires, and Laura Donney—all of whom have also worked on WandaVision. It seems that a big reunion is in order.

Recently it was reported that the show was going to officially enter production on December 5, later this year. Many expected the project not to start until 2023, so this earlier start is a pleasant surprise.

The Coven Grows Stronger

Since The Marvels hasn’t been released just yet, it’s hard to use that movie as a barometer of McDonnell’s writing abilities. However, seeing as she, along with all of the other writers, worked on WandaVision, it’s a safe bet the quality will be at least comparable to the Elizabeth Olsen project.

Even with this development, fans still have no idea what to expect from the show. Will it lean more into comedy like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or some of the sitcom-style episodes in WandaVision? Or will it be a darker drama that audiences usually get out of the MCU?

There’s also the chance the world could see Agatha meet Mephisto, as the character seems to have already been cast in Ironheart. Given all of the former fan theories about Marvel’s Devil in WandaVision, it seems only right to try and include him in that show’s spinoff.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently set to land on Disney+ at some point late in 2023 or early 2024.