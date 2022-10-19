She-Hulk Director Explains Why a Hulk Solo Movie Is More Likely After Finale

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marked the second Hulk-centric project in the MCU, leaving many to wonder if the series would serve as a launchpad for the character's solo return to the big screen. And it seems that the finale included a major tease about this development as the MCU moves forward.

During the fourth-wall-breaking conversation between Jen Walters and KEVIN in the finale, the latter spoke to the former about Bruce Banner's off-world activities in Sakaar, but he was interrupted when She-Hulk told him to "save it for the movie."

Jen's passing comment heavily indicated that another solo Hulk movie is in the works, and this was further teased due to the arrival of Hulk's son, Skaar. Now, She-Hulk's director has explained why a Hulk solo movie is the next big step for the character.

She-Hulk Director Explains Need for Hulk Solo Movie

The Direct

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro sat down with ComicBook.com to reveal her hopes about a potential solo Hulk movie in the MCU's future.

When asked if she would be interested to direct a Hulk solo movie, Coiro enthusiastically said that she's "100%" on board.

The MCU director then pointed out that the chemistry between Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo's characters is one of her favorite things from the series, noting that "bringing that to the big screen would be a no-brainer:"

“100%. I mean, I said this in the beginning, and I still stand by this — one of my favorite things about the whole series is the chemistry between Tatiana and Mark, and their kind of sibling, big brother/little sister dynamic. And I think bringing that to the big screen would be a no-brainer.”

Speaking with JoBlo, Coiro was asked if there are conversations about a Season 2 for She-Hulk, to which the Marvel director responded by saying that it's "still up in the air:"

“That’s still up in the air. Yeah, you know, she’s very expensive as we joke about in the finale. So we shall see where she appears next.”

The Hollywood Reporter also pressed leading star Tatiana Maslany with the same Season 2 question. When asked if she has thoughts about the follow-up, the MCU filmmaker admitted that she doesn't have any since she always wants to be surprised.

Maslany then noted that, for her, she just wants to continue the "spirit of She-Hulk" of "never being what you expected it to be:"

"No, Jen definitely has a stronger sense of herself than I do. I long to always be surprised, and that was why I was so excited to read this pilot and why I was continuously so excited and compelled by the story. Every episode surprised me, what we were doing surprised me, and what we were saying surprised me. And so, for me, it’s just about continuing that tradition, as the spirit of She-Hulk is never being what you expected it to be."

Will Marvel Confirm World War Hulk Movie Soon?

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro's willingness to direct a solo Hulk movie is a promising sign, considering her familiarity with the project and the actors. Still, the director's comment will stay as is since Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project which is rumored to be a World War Hulk film.

At this stage, it seems that an official announcement is the only missing piece in the puzzle, considering many different elements are already present.

For starters, Skaar's arrival is a huge storyline already that is yet to be explored. Moreover, as Coiro pointed out, the dynamic between Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo is an interesting aspect to further explore on the big screen.

In fact, there were already previous hints that emerged about the solo Hulk project. While talking about the character's future, Ruffalo mentioned that he could see the Green Goliath "going back to ‘Berserker Hulk’ or ‘World War Hulk’," seemingly indicating that the Marvel hero has a bright future ahead.

It's possible that Marvel is just waiting for the right moment to announce an eventual solo Hulk project, with the studio potentially eyeing next year's San Diego Comic-Con or D23 as an event to solidify those plans.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Hulk's story is far from over and his most impactful story is yet to come.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.