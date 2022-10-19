Marvel’s Agatha Disney+ Show Starts Filming Way Sooner Than Expected

WandaVision was a massive hit for Disney+, and many considered the series to be a fantastic start for Marvel Studios in the streaming world. While it was easy to see how a show starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany would be successful, what audiences didn't see coming was the announcement of a spinoff following everyone's favorite new witch: Agatha Harkness.

Originally announced during Disney+ Day back in November of 2021, no details were revealed other than its title and logo: Agatha: House of Harkness. However, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios surprised fans with a big title change to Coven of Chaos. But when might the series actually start production?

At one point and time, the WandaVision spinoff was set to start filming in October 2022. A previous update from Murphy's Multiverse noted that the series doesn't start until 2023. While that may be next year, a new update from the series' titular star indicates cameras will start rolling sooner than some might expect.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Enters Production Soon

Marvel

In an interview with Brooke McDonald on the red carpet of the Chicago Film Festival, Kathryn Hahn confirmed when her upcoming Marvel Studios series, Agatha: Coven of Choas, is set to start filming.

The actress noted that the opportunity is "nothing [she] could have ever dreamed of," and that the project starts "shooting in about a month:"

"It's nothing I could have ever dreamed of, was to be asked to play a centuries-old witch that no one had ever heard of. And then all of a sudden, cut to a spin-off show, which is just like, 'What?' So, it's very, very exciting. We're in the middle of getting the Coven ready, and it's going to be very delicious. I'm very excited for people to see that. We start shooting in about a month."

What Will Happen in Coven of Chaos?

With filming set to begin in about a month, Agatha will likely start rolling cameras before November finishes up. This is far sooner than the previous 2023 estimate and likely much sooner than most would have expected.

So what might fans expect when the series actually lands on Disney+? Well, there's still so much mystery surrounding the project, so much so that there's not much to even theorize about.

However, recently its been rumored that Sacha Baron Cohen might have been cast as Mephisto for Ironheart, a series that could also bring in Agatha herself for a brief time. Could Marvel's Satan crossover into the WandaVision spinoff?

It would certainly be both fitting and ironic, given how much the character was rumored for the first Phase 4 project. Hopefully, the series will also help expand the world of magic in the MCU and expound upon everything that WandaVision started introducing to audiences.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently set to hit Disney+ sometime late in 2023 or early 2024. However