WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn Rumored for Disney+’s Ironheart Role: Is It True?

WandaVision introduced a powerful new villain into the MCU in the form of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. The mystical witch was a formidable foe for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ series, pushing the Scarlet Witch to the limit. However, the Avenger ultimately defeated Harkness, with Wanda wiping her memories and turning her into her WandaVision character, the nosy neighbor.

Despite that, Harkness is set to return to her own Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The project's exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to dive into the villain's backstory while also addressing if Wanda's fate at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness affected her at all.

While production will not start anytime soon, new details about Hahn's MCU comeback in a separate project may have been revealed.

Agatha Harkness' Rumored Ironheart Role is Being Teased

As shared by @feiticeiraescbr, the Scarlet Witch fan page claimed that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness will appear in Ironheart as a mentor to Anthony Ramos' The Hood.

It's unclear how reliable this user has been in the past though, leading some to question the rumor's validity.

The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill has since responded to the rumor, sharing that she hasn't heard from anyone reliable about Harkness' involvement in the series or Hahn being on set.

"I know that Kathryn Hahn hasn't been there so far. Had heard nothing from anyone reliable that she would be either. #Ironheart"

Is This Agatha Harkness Rumor Even True?

The Hood's appearance in Ironheart may have led to speculation that another villainous sorcerer will appear in the series. As a result, this Scarlet Witch fan page may have used that theory to turn it into an exclusive.

It's likely that fans are easily on board with this scoop due to the fact that it makes sense from a narrative standpoint. However, the fact that a reliable scooper like Lizzie Hill has seemingly debunked this rumor indicates that it's untrue. In Marvel Comics, Agatha Harkness and The Hood never met, thus adding more credence to this scoop being false.

Despite that, The Hood's debut in Ironheart might still mean that Harkness could become aware of the villain's presence. It's possible that Coven of Chaos could even reference Anthony Ramos' Marvel villain, coming in the months following Ironheart's Disney+ run.

If The Hood will survive the events of Ironheart, there's a chance that the villain could appear alongside Hahn in her own Disney+ spin-off, potentially starting his mystical training under the powerful witch.

Ironheart is set to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023.