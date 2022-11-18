First Agatha Disney+ Plot Details Reveal How WandaVision Events Continue

A new report has revealed the first plot details for Agatha: Coven of Chaos and teased how it will connect to the events of WandaVision.

After making her debut as the popular villain of WandaVison, Kathryn Hahn will soon return to the MCU with her own Disney+ spin-off. As of late, the black comedy series has finally been starting to take shape with the likes of Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke joining the cast ahead of the imminent start of production.

Despite things beginning to heat up on Coven of Chaos, fans still have yet to get an idea of what the project will be about, which is particularly important in this case as many have yet to be convinced why Agatha Harkness needs her own series. Although the general assumption is this will be a direct sequel to WandaVision.

Upon her last appearance, the Salem Witch had just been defeated by Scarlet Witch and imprisoned as her magicless Westview persona of Agnes. As theories continue to go crazy as to how Agatha will follow these events and could even involve Wanda Maximoff herself, a new report has offered the first plot details.

Disney+'s Agatha Plot Details Tease WandaVision Connections

According to an exclusive report from The Illuminerdi, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will directly follow up on the events of WandaVision as the MCU returns to Westview. The Disney+ spin-off will seemingly see Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness freed, by a new Coven of Witches, from the Scarlet Witch spell that left her imprisoned in the New Jersey town.

The report adds that Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, who was previously played by Julian Hilliard in WandaVison and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be returning. The son of Wanda will be a teen visiting Westview, or attending school there, and will be a person of interest to this mysterious Coven.

How Agatha: Coven of Chaos Will Resurrect Wanda Maximoff (Theory)

With Agatha Harkness poised to be freed from her magical Westview imprisonment by a "new Coven of Witches," one can only imagine this to be the aforementioned Coven of Chaos in the series' title. But the question remains, what are they after that will place Harkness and Billy Maximoff in their interests?

Well, the obvious connection between the two magical individuals comes from their history with Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. With the disgraced Avenger having derived her power from Chaos Magic, perhaps this Coven of Chaos was recently formed in her honor, perhaps even after her Doctor Strange 2 death.

Based on the description of Joe Locke's mysterious character, this report makes it nearly certain that he will indeed be playing a grown-up Wiccan. But hearing a teen Billy Maximoff will appear only makes things more confusing as both of Wanda's children ceased to exist on Earth-616 with the destruction of The Hex.

Marvel Studios recently began casting for, what appears to be, a Jewish couple for Coven of Chaos, which suggests an interesting comic-accurate path. In the comics, after Wanda's children disappeared, Billy was reborn into Billy Kaplan, with neither of his new parents having anything to do with magic or his original family.

This could explain both how Billy continues to exist in the MCU and why he will be a person of interest to this Coven of Chaos. Perhaps the goal of the magical group will ultimately see them attempting to resurrect Wanda by using Billy and Agatha in some way, thus bringing Scarlet Witch back in time for the next Avengers movies.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in Winter 2023/24.