New MCU Casting Points to WandaVision Character Twist In Disney+’s Agatha

It looks like Agatha: Coven of Chaos might be introducing a big character with an added twist.

The upcoming Disney+ series has been on a roll with its casting recently. First, the project cast Joe Locke in a key role. It then went on to bring aboard Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and maybe even Eric André.

As is the Marvel Studios standard, their respective roles all remain a mystery.

Now, the show seems to be casting for two new characters, both of which look to be directly related to an extremely important upcoming MCU character who fans have been waiting a long time to see all grown up.

Meet the Kaplans in Agatha Disney+ Series

Thanks to The Illuminerdi, some new casting information was revealed for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, indicating that the show may go along with a big twist for a certain character.

The outlet reported that Marvel Studios is currently casting a "Jewish... man in his 40s" and a white woman, "also in her 40s and also optimally authentically Jewish:"

"The studio is currently casting Patrick, a man in his 40s, who is authentically Jewish. He is supposed to appear in 1-3 episodes. But that’s not all, as they are also casting a white woman, also in her 40s and also optimally authentically Jewish. We can confirm that Maria Dizzia has been cast in this role."

This casting is notable as it might mean that Maria Dizzia and the yet-to-be-cast Jewish man will end up being the parents to Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, also known as Wanda Maximoff’s son.

Marvel

Previously, actor Joe Locke was cast in the Kathryn Hahn-starring show, described as "a gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Immediately, many people assumed that this was for Wiccan.

In the comics, after the magically created children of Wanda, Billy and Tommy, disappear, those lost souls end up coming back into existence in a peculiar way.

Billy's original soul is reborn into Billy Kaplan, who is the oldest of three children. His parents are Jeff Kaplan and Rebecca Kaplan, two Reform Jews who are a cardiologist and psychologist, respectively.

Note that neither of those careers has anything to do with magic, superheroes, or Billy's true mother, Wanda Maximoff. They also happen to line up almost perfectly with the two adults being cast.

For those keeping track, it's looking like an all but certain sign that Wiccan is almost here.

Marvel Comics

The last time that fans saw the character was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This young version of the character can also be seen wearing Wiccan's comic-accurate look in WandaVision's sixth episode.

Marvel Studios

The Future of Wiccan & Speed in the MCU

Billy isn't the only one to be reincarnated. Wanda's other child, Tommy, goes through a similar situation, being born as the only son to Frank and Mary Shepard—who both divorced while he was young.

A big difference with Tommy is how he's been in and out of juvenile halls throughout his life. When Billy and the Young Avengers find him, he's being experimented on to become a living weapon.

The scenario could end up playing out just like that in the MCU, which would be why it seems the world will get to meet Billy Kaplan first.

But what does Agatha have to do with any of this? While she isn't directly connected to the reincarnation story in the comics, maybe something tips Billy off to his unknown origin, so he goes looking for answers.

In doing so, he either purposely or accidentally runs into the witch who once terrorized his mother.

In the end, the story of Wanda's children could easily lead right to the formation of the Young Avengers. This is especially likely when taking into account the focus of Kang the Conqueror in the Multiverse Saga, seeing as a younger version of the villain is part of the team's early days.

Agatha: House of Harkness is currently set to debut on Disney+ in Winter 2023.