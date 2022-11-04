WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Gets Lengthy Episode Count (Report)

The MCU's Agatha: Coven of Chaos series received an important update that ties it closer to WandaVision in terms of its surprising episode count ahead of its Disney+ premiere.

Following her impactful debut in the MCU's WandaVision, the upcoming series is set to push Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness to the forefront. The show's exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Coven of Chaos has been making headlines due to its growing cast and production updates.

Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza has reportedly joined Coven of Chaos in an unknown role, with her joining a stacked ensemble. She comes in alongside Joe Locke (who is rumored to portray the Young Avenger Wiccan), Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Emma Caufield who reprises her WandaVision role as Dottie.

As production rapidly approaches, the attention has now shifted to the MCU series' episode count. And now, a surprising update has emerged.

How Many Episodes Long Is Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

The Illuminerdi revealed that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a limited series that has nine episodes.

The episode count equals that of both WandaVision and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, though it is unknown if each installment will have shorter runtimes.

Below are all of the runtimes of every MCU series on Disney+ (so far):

WandaVision - 9 episodes

- 9 episodes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes Loki - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes What If...? - 9 episodes

- 9 episodes Hawkeye - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes Moon Knight - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes Ms. Marvel - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - 9 episodes

Analyzing Why WandaVision's Spin-Off Has 9 Episodes

While it seems surprising that Agatha: Coven of Chaos has a nine-episode count, this could suggest that the WandaVision spin-off has an important role in expanding the MCU's Phase 5 similar to what its predecessor did in Phase 4.

It remains to be seen if Coven of Chaos will follow the similar format of WandaVision where most of its installments have sitcom-like runtimes of 30 minutes or less.

Some have theorized that the series will move away from the half-hour format due to the story that it needs to tell, mainly because it potentially involves exploration of witchcraft, Chaos magic, and the history of the Coven in Salem.

Moreover, Coven of Chaos is also expected to address how Agatha Harkness broke free of the Scarlet Witch's spell at the end of WandaVision, meaning that finding out the answer to this plot point is poised to be a lengthy affair.

If every episode of Coven of Chaos will have a runtime of at least 40 minutes or more, then it would make history as the first MCU show to consistently have that length for nine straight episodes. This comes after WandaVision, She-Hulk, and What If...? consistently had episodes of 30 minutes or less throughout their run (with the exemption of the last two episodes of the Elizabeth Olsen-led series).

The fact that Coven of Chaos is being reported as a limited series adds to the idea that a nine-episode length is necessary in order to flesh out its titular witch and its side characters even more.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is aiming for a late 2023 release on Disney+.