WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Receives Lengthy Episode Count (Official)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off from Marvel Studios’ WandaVision on Disney+, was confirmed for an extended episode count.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness looks to reclaim her place atop the MCU fandom after stealing the show as WandaVision’s main villain, complete with her own hit musical number.

The first project in the MCU's Multiverse Saga took a different route than most of the later Disney+ by having nine episodes instead of six, allowing for the sitcom-based storyline to shine through the decades of TV history.

And with this episode count setting WandaVision apart from all of its contemporaries, only joined by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, many have wondered whether the Agatha spin-off would take the same route.

Agatha's Disney+ Episode Count Confirmed

Marvel

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone confirmed that the new Disney+ series will have an extended episode count.

While speaking about her experience working with Marvel Studios, LuPone noted that "all nine scripts" for the show "were written before [they] started" filming, setting in stone that the series will be nine episodes long.

She also reflected on how much she's shared about the series already, joking about not being allowed to discuss the series anymore after getting in trouble for revealing spoilers about her character and her costars' roles:

"Well, I got in trouble. Marvel security said 'Patti! No more talking.' (laughs) They were nice about it, because they saw how enthusiastic I am about it. What are they are gonna say? I know they want to keep it under wraps. But, they didn’t yell at me. Or, he didn’t yell at me. He had a big smile on his face. And I said, 'Well, what do I say then?' And he said, 'You can say that security asked you not to say anything.'"

When Will Agatha's Episode Count Be Confirmed?

With Agatha: Coven of Chaos now nearly confirmed to be nine episodes long, just like its predecessor WandaVision, expectations are high for Kathryn Hahn and company to have an exciting story to tell across that nine-week span.

Whether this means more sitcom antics with shorter episode runtimes is still a mystery, although early leaked plot details tease that Agatha's story will continue directly from WandaVision as she's freed from Wanda Maximoff's curse.

All things considered, fans should have plenty to look forward to with this extended episode count, even with rumors pointing to the WandaVision spin-off facing delays and potential reworkings to its structure behind the scenes.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2024.