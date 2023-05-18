WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Gets New Disney+ Release Window

Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision spin-off show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, just received a new release window ahead of its upcoming Disney+ debut.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is one of a handful of MCU projects that currently have cameras rolling, although recent reports from the last few weeks paint a somewhat bleak picture about when it will actually hit the streaming service.

Even though this WandaVision spin-off is nearly five months into shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, delays to other shows and rumors of restructuring behind the scenes for the MCU have put its original Winter 2023/2024 release into question.

When Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos Release on Disney Plus?

Variety shared an updated release window for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, noting that it's set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

Initially, the series was announced at San Diego Comic-Con with a Winter 2023/2024 release date, meaning that it was likely to debut sometime around December of this year.

However, in March, Disney and Marvel removed the official release window for this series and numerous others on the way and replaced the dates with "Coming Soon" on the Disney+ platform.

Additionally, Variety placed Agatha's debut in between the releases of Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, setting the expectation that it will be the second MCU Disney+ series to arrive in 2024.

This likely means the series will drop sometime in later Spring 2024, although it depends on when Dominique Thorne's solo Ironheart show arrives. The first few months of the year will almost certainly be completely free now that Echo is confirmed for a full-season drop on November 29.

Will This Release Stick for Agatha Spin-Off?

Despite the delays that have plagued the MCU as of late, this release date appears to be one that should stick for Marvel Studios barring any further issues with the writer's strike or internal problems.

On top of the specifics about when it will arrive, there is also the question of how it will tie into the rest of the MCU with the projects surrounding it.

Ironheart is rumored to hold the long-awaited introduction of Mephisto into the MCU, as the series sets up a "tech vs. magic" battle between Riri Williams and Anthony Ramos' villain, The Hood.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is then rumored to include Marvel's take on the devil to dive further into magic and supernatural storylines, tying these shows together as they premiere back-to-back.

Although there is no official confirmation on Marvel Studios' 2024 slate, with Agatha now in the latter stages of filming, this release timeframe is surely on the table as the MCU looks to bring another exciting round of streaming programming.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is now rumored to release in 2024.