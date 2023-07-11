A new update provided a hint at when the MCU's upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will release on the streaming service.

Originally set to premiere on Disney+ at the end of 2023 following its confirmed name change at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Coven of Chaos joined the long list of MCU projects to face a number of delays.

And, as it will serve as a direct spin-off from one of the MCU's most successful Disney+ shows to date, WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's solo series already has plenty of anticipation built up as fans wait to see how that story continues.

When Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos Premiere?

Marvel

Variety revealed that Marvel Studios plans to release Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+ at some point in 2024.

At this point, the most likely bet is that it will debut after Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, which was originally set to premiere in the release order ahead of Coven of Chaos.

This comes as multiple projects from the MCU face potentially serious delays due to the ongoing writer's strike by the Writers Guild of America, which has already pushed back production for three different entries.

Thankfully, set photos on social media confirmed that the series (which started production in December 2022) completed its initial round of filming in early June, which means that it should be ready to meet a 2024 release date either in Spring or Summer, pending expected reshoots.

Looking at Agatha's status with regard to the numerous delays from Marvel Studios, the show appears to have avoided most of the problems stemming from the writers' strike.

And considering how big of a fan favorite Agatha Harkness became after her starring role in WandaVision, fans will be excited to hear that her solo series hasn't been affected by the ongoing delays that hit the rest of the MCU.

With nine full episodes centering on the titular witch in her return to Westview, NJ, the character will have more than enough potential storylines to tackle as she works to get out of Wanda's spell and find her former self again.

And taking into account the next round of A-list cast members that will give the MCU its latest supernatural adventure, the hope is that this new release date update will be the one that sticks for good.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is now rumored to premiere on Disney+ sometime in mid-2024.