WandaVision’s Agatha Spin-off Gets Frustrating Release Update

Some of the MCU's Phase 5 shows are expected to be delayed, and a new rumor suggested that one of them is WandaVision's spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Set photos confirmed that Coven of Chaos is now in production, showcasing first looks at Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and Joe Locke's new MCU character. Although production has started, the show's release date is still up in the air.

While Marvel Studios did confirm that Coven of Chaos was set for a Winter 2023 premiere, a past rumor suggested that it would be delayed to 2025, potentially after Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel

Entertainment scooper KC Walsh revealed that Agatha: Coven of Chaos' premiere has been changed to TBD ("To Be Determined") on Marvel Studios' internal release calendar, indicating that it will likely be delayed from its previously announced Winter 2023/2024 release window.

Walsh also noted that this adjustment was due to "story reasons."

Last December, Disney+ Japan released an updated MCU line-up for 2023, but it didn’t include the WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn.

Some have theorized that the delays across the board could have something to do with Marvel Studios being unhappy with Phase 4, leading to the re-evaluation of future releases in Phases 5 and 6.

When Will Marvel's Agatha Disney+ Series Release?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to play a major role in the MCU's mystical side, but this latest update indicated that fans would need to wait to see how the show fits in the bigger picture.

It's likely that the Winter 2023 premiere for the WandaVision spin-off is not in the cards anymore. Given that the "TBD" status is due to "story reasons," it's possible that production might be affected as well, leading to further delays with filming that could've set a domino effect toward its release timeframe.

It is unknown how Coven of Chaos connects to the Multiverse Saga, but being tied to Doctor Strange 3 and the Scarlet Witch's potential return could be the key factors of its delay. Marvel could be taking a step back in determining the WandaVision's spin-off role moving forward.

At this stage, Coven of Chaos may end up being released in the latter half of Phase 5, potentially eyeing a late 2024 release or if it's in line with the earlier rumor of a 2025 premiere after Daredevil: Born Again.

Hopefully, Marvel Studios could shed some light on the delays of Phase 5 projects during this year's San Diego Comic-Con or D23 events.