Did Disney+ Just Confirm the Delay of Another 2023 Marvel Show?

A new teaser for next year’s Disney+ content potentially revealed another delay for a key MCU streaming series.

Marvel’s Phase 4 has been a mixed bag for many. A sizable portion of the fans feel that the studio has been putting priority on quantity rather than quality. However, assuming it’s true, evidence suggests the studio is looking to fix that issue.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is re-evaluating its upcoming slate of projects, which might lead to major delays across the board. While that might be upsetting for some fans, it’s also a good thing—the company is looking to keep its quality at a higher standard going forward.

One of the recent examples of those impending adjustments was the stealth delay of Echo, which was confirmed to have been pushed back to the end of 2023 at the earliest.

Now, it looks like another show might be set for a significant delay.

Another Marvel Studios Disney+ Show Delayed?

Marvel

Disney+ has released a new teaser for its content set to debut on the streamer in 2023.

However, there’s one glaring absence: What If…?. The animated show first debuted last year and was quickly given a season two. While it was originally slated to arrive in 2022, the second season was delayed until early 2023. Now, it seems it might not make it out that year at all.

There doesn’t seem to be word on when the series might release. Could it have been delayed as far as 2024?

As for the Marvel projects that, as of now, are set to land next year, they are as follows:

- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

- The Marvels - July 28, 2023

- Secret Invasion - Spring 2023

- Echo - Summer 2023

- Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

- Ironheart - Fall 2023

- X-Men '97 - Fall 2023

Another show that seems to be in a rough spot for Marvel is Spider-Man: Freshman Year. In fact, after word got out that many of its staff from the first season were let go, lots of fans assumed it might have been straight-up canceled.

Funny enough, both of these aforementioned series had an additional season already announced. Could the fate of those renewals now be in question?

Hopefully, the situation at Marvel Studios will become clearer in the coming months. With these turbulent waters for the animated shows and the many changes for the MCU across the board, the future slate of releases could look entirely different by the end of 2023.

What If…? Season 2 was previously expected to land in 2023, but a new release window is unclear.