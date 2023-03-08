Marvel’s What If Season 2 Gets Release Date Update

A new report revealed a more concrete update about What If...? Season 2's release on Disney+.

The MCU's Phase 5 has experienced delays in the past months, with several projects being pushed further down in the slate. What If...? Season 2 is one of the victims of the delays.

Marvel Studios' animated project was initially slated for a late 2022 premiere. But then, the studio delayed its release to early 2023.

However, Disney+'s new teaser for its 2023 projects didn't include What If...? Season 2, and since it's already March and a premiere date has yet to be officially announced, another delay is on the horizon.

Marvel

Entertainment scooper KC Walsh shared that What If...? Season 2 has a release window of the first quarter of 2024.

This update, which is not confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios, lines up with a previous rumor stating that What If...?'s second season was bumped up to next year.

The first quarter of any year is between January 1 and March 31, meaning that Season 2 could release anytime during those days.

Meanwhile, the scooper also revealed that What If...? Season 3 has a rumored 2025 release date, which was designated with a "TBD" tag alongside it. While it is unclear what the full context of this "TBD" tag refers to, it likely means that this 2025 release window for Season 3 is less certain.

Marvel Studios and Disney have not confirmed or commented on this.

Will Marvel Delay What If Season 2 Again?

At this point, it is unknown if Marvel Studios will further delay What If...? Season 2 from this reported 2024 release window, considering that there are rumored plans for a third season.

Moreover, official merchandise from What If...? Season 2 recently emerged online, indicating that an announcement for the animated show's release date could be imminent.

In fact, new merchandise already spoiled Marvel Studios' newest superhero while also confirming the return of Thor: Ragnarok's villain, Hela.

An early 2024 release is a promising sign for What If...? Season 2 despite the delays that the show experienced. This would mean that the animated project could be one, or even the first project, for Marvel Studios during that year.

Season 1 of What If...? is now streaming on Disney+.