Marvel Studios appears to have finally nailed down a release window for Season 2 of the MCU's original animated Disney+ series, What If...?.

MCU's What If...? Season 2 Gets Release Window

Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Marvel Studios is aiming to debut Season 2 of What If...? sometime around Christmas Day 2023.

This comes as a promising update for the series after it faced several delays over the past year. What If...? Season 2 was officially set to release in early 2023 before Marvel Studios indefinitely delayed the series at the start of this year.

It's still unclear whether Christmas 2023 will bring one or multiple episodes on the same day.

Season 2 will run for nine episodes, which is the same episode count as Season 1.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!