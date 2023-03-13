Marvel’s What If Season 2 Officially Reveals New Episode Details

Although What If...? Season 2's release date on Disney+ is unknown, Marvel Studios revealed new details about one of its episodes that confirms the arrival of a new superhero.

After a successful first season, What If...? Season 2 will look to take it up a notch by bringing back more Marvel stars to voice their characters, such as Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Rachel Weisz (Melinda Vostokoff).

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the first episode was confirmed to revolve around Captain Carter's clash against Steve Rogers' Hydra Stomper while also confirming the return of the Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Unveils New What If Season 2 Details

After announcing a brand new MCU hero, Marvel Studios officially revealed new details about an upcoming episode of What If...? Season 2 centered around the character, Kahhori.

The episode will revolve around the question of what would happen if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America.

After arriving on Earth, the Tesseract will then take on a new life and a new mythology, "transforming a lake to a gateway to the stars and leading Kahhori on a quest to discover her power."

The episode was written by Ryan Little and created in close collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation which includes historian Doug George and Mohawk language expert Cecelia King to ensure cultural authenticity.

The Kahhori-led episode is also confirmed to take place in the Mohawk language and is infused with the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

George expressed his excitement about the upcoming What If...? Season 2 episode, noting its uniqueness due to its "Native-Mohawk perspective:"

“It tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land’s first peoples."

The veteran historian then teased that the story is "dramatic" and that the action sequences are "breathtaking:"

"The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking. The episode is exceptional in another sense--it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment.”

What If...? scribe Ryan Little also shared notable tidbits about Kahhori's upcoming MCU adventure, hinting that she will "recruit powerful allies" to save her people:

“In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever.”

Will Kahhori Jump into Live-Action?

The fact that Marvel Studios is using its animated branch to diversify its content is welcomed. In addition, using a full episode complete with an impactful protagonist is the best way to do it.

Kahhori's unique superhero origin further cements the infinite possibilities of the MCU's Multiverse. The first details of the episode also hint that a crossover with the wider MCU could be in the cards, considering that What If...?'s Ryan Little let it slip that Kahhori will recruit "powerful allies."

This would mean that fans will get to see Kahhori's dynamic with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, giving a potential tease to if the character ever makes the jump to live-action.

It is unknown if a live-action appearance is in store for Kahhori, but given that the MCU is going all-in with the Multiverse, anything is possible at this point.

Moreover, What If...? director Bryan Andrews already teased that "more unique stories" are in store for Season 2, and this latest revelation about a Tesseract-infused installment lives up to that promise.

What If...? Season 2 is rumored to premiere on Disney+ during the first quarter of 2024.