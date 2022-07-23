Marvel Confirms Elizabeth Olsen's Post-WandaVision Disney+ Return

The introduction of Disney+ has allowed the big brains at Marvel Studios to tell new and creative stories. After six live-action series directly tied into the overall narrative, the streaming side of the MCU has expanded the universe.

Veteran characters like Wanda, Vision, Sam, Bucky, Loki, and Clint Barton all got significantly more screen time than in their previous big screen outings. While new characters like Monica Rambeau, John Walker, Sylvie, Kate Bishop, Moon Knight, and Khamala Khan were all introduced within the Disney+ app.

The live-action streaming content has acted as supplemental (yet vital) side stories to the big screen narrative. But that is not the only branch of Marvel Studios streaming content. There is also the animated side.

With shows like WandaVision, Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel adding depth to the MCU proper, What If...? has been a look into the multiversal possibilities of that universe. With the else-world nature of What If...?, fans are able to meet new characters not featured in live action. Like Captain Carter debuting in a hypothetical episode of the series , and then appearing again in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

What If..? also allows fans to get another look at characters who have had their journeys end in live-action.

Scarlett Witch Returns To What If...?

Marvel

At the Marvel Studios Animation panel of San Diego Comic-Con, Episode 1 of the newly announced Season 2 premiere of What If..? was shown. The episode once again stars Season 1 breakout star, Captain Carter. The premiere's title will be "What If Captain Carter Fought The Hydra Stomper?".

In the opening credits of this episode, Elizabeth Olsen was credited as returning as Scarlet Witch. The episode ends with a tag revealing the villain formerly known as Wanda. This will be Olsen's first time back in the MCU since her character's assumed death at the end of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

This is also exciting news because this will be Elizabeth Olsen's animated debut in the MCU. Despite Zombie Scarlet Witch being a major player in the What If... Zombies!? episode of season 1, Olsen did not need to lend her voice to the character. So, fans will see a walking and talking Wanda Maximoff in season 2 of What If..?

Wanda Vs Peggy: Part II?

For Wanda Maximoff fans, this is welcome news. Wanda's descent into madness is one of the most fleshed-out storylines in the MCU. Audiences watched her turn full heel in Doctor Strange 2 and become one of the universe's most powerful (and violent) villains. A character arch rivaled only by Daenerys Targaryen.

At the climax of Multiverse of Madness, her sacrifice was met with great speculation on the character's future. An impactful death that redeems the character to the fullest extent possible. A death met with a puff of red smoke that leaves the door cracked for a return of the Scarlet Witch at any moment.

To hear Elizabeth Olsen get back into character for the else-world variant of Scarlett Witch is exciting news for many of the MCU faithful. For Peggy Carter fans, however, instant panic mode.

Captain Carter is one of the few universal bright spots coming out of Season 1 of What If..? her cameo appearance in Multiverse of Madness has only cemented something that die-hard Peggy fans have always known, Captain Carter is a badass.

And despite her transferring her badassness from animation to live-action, she, unfortunately, ran into a buzz saw of an opponent in a dream-walking Scarlet Witch.

The rematch in Season 2 of What If..? could be a chance for Peggy to get Scarlett Witch on her own turf. Surely "more Peggy" was a top priority for showrunners at Marvel Studios. So it is tough to imagine fans are put through her death at the hands of Wanda Maximoff again.

What If..? Season 2 is set to premiere in early 2023.