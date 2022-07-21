10 Marvel Casting Predictions for Comic-Con 2022 (X-Men, Fantastic Four, & More)

The last time Marvel Studios was in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2019, it delivered a panel presentation that would change the MCU fandom forever. Post-Infinity Saga, MCU die-hards were on the edge of their seats, waiting for the future of the universe they love. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co. delivered an array of movies, series, and casting announcements that would shape the last three years of fandom content.

While the upcoming Marvel Studios SDCC panel is not expected to live up to the tremendous excitement of 2019’s, there are still plenty of significant announcements coming for the MCU faithful not just at this weekend’s Hall H presentation, but also at D23 in September.

There are many different types of announcements that can shape the future of the red brand. First looks at upcoming projects like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels. Updates on the remaining Disney+ series on the Phase 4 slate. And potentially new movies and series that will shape the eventual Phase 5.

The only thing rivaling the feeling of new logos on a projector screen is new castings. Finding out which actors will join the illustrious MCU roster is like watching your favorite team have a top 10 pick in the draft.

Between SDCC and D23, the next 50 days will be full of new faces officially joining the MCU. Here is a look at every unassigned and unannounced character confirmed or rumored to appear in 10 Marvel projects and which actors are attached to them.

She-Hulk

The Direct

CONFIRMED:

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Benedict Wong as Wong

Daredevil/Matt Murdock

Charlie Cox is back as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. After an electrifying cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of the Netflix Daredevil series have accomplished what only Snyder Cut fans have accomplished, and they #SavedDaredevil.

Matt Murdock’s appearance in She-Hulk is a rumor that feels more confirmed than not after Geeks Worldwide EIC K.C. Walsh said, “Daredevil is definitely showing up.” This was a week before Charlie Cox appeared in No Way Home to help Peter Parker and Happy Hogan with their legal struggles.

This is just one project that Charlie Cox is rumored to appear in as the MCU’s Daredevil, with rumors of him and Vincent D'Onofrio’s Kingpin appearing in Echo. An official She-Hulk announcement (and maybe an appearance by Cox himself) would only be topped by an MCU Daredevil project announcement.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Very High

Werewolf By Night

The Direct

Werewolf

There has been some ambiguity surrounding the heavily rumored and never officially confirmed Marvel Studios Halloween Special Werewolf By Night. So, while the project hasn’t been put up on the slate yet, Marvel has already begun filming and cast its lead.

TheWrap reported Golden Globe winner Gael Garcia Bernal will lead the special and bring proper monsters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the building of the spooky side of the red brand in Moon Knight and the upcoming Blade, Werewolf By Night could bring Bernal into the big leagues of the greater MCU.

This is another example of something being all but official and just waiting for the man in the hat to announce it on stage.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Very High

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Direct

CONFIRMED:

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Namor the Submariner

Namor the Submariner is another casting that has been rumored for many months but has yet to become official at a Marvel Studios presentation. But the best bet on the books? Tenoch Huerta will bring Namor to life in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The legendary Marvel Comics character Namor is one of the most anticipated characters set to appear in an upcoming project. He did not make the cut for Multiverse of Madness' Illuminati, largely due to his significant role in Wakanda Forever.

If Huerta is announced, this will surely be the beginning of a starting anti-hero role on the MCU roster.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: 99%

Namora

With Namor in the Black Panther sequel, Namora is also rumored to make her debut. Insider Charles Murphy reported that Mexican actress Mabel Cadena has been tapped to play the Atlantean.

In Black Panther, Ryan Coogler introduced Wakanda and its culture to Academy acclaim. If Namor and Namora are being introduced in Wakanda Forever, expect a similar treatment for the underwater world of Atlantis. Namora is sure to play a big part in raising this new sector of the Marvel Universe.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Very High

Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom

A long shot for a Marvel character appearing in Wakanda Forever, Doctor Doom. A legendary big bad in the panels of Marvel Comics has the prowess to appear in any significant MCU project. While an upcoming Fantastic Four project is the favorite, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not far behind.

This is one of the biggest fan casting in fandom with so much recent success with MCU villains. Cillian Murphy is a top contender with his role in Peaky Blinders showing the range and charisma he can bring to the part. Other former popcorn villains like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Michael Fassbender, and Giancarlo Esposito have also been great candidates.

This is a role that is likely to become a building block of the MCU right away. Landing a top-tier actor like the ones listed above will keep the MCU-hype train moving right along.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Not Impossible

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & Holiday Special

The Direct

CONFIRMED:

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Right off the bat, Zoe Saldana is expected to return in either The Holiday Special, Vol. 3, or both.

Santa Claus

This is one of those castings fans hope isn’t announced. However, this is a cameo that should dominate the internet. Santa Claus has been rumored to appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Director James Gunn tweeted that the special will “be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.” Gunn also responded to a The Direct exclusive fan art of Santa Claus in a Guardians Holiday Special poster.

The actor fan-cast as Santa in that poster also engaged with the tweet. That actor’s name is Mark Hamill.

Twitter math says that there’s a chance.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Very Low

High Evolutionary

The High Evolutionary is a cosmic Marvel being that would fit perfectly in the current trajectory of Phase 4 cosmic projects, with characters like Arishem, Zeus, and Eternity all making their debuts within the last calendar year.

Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji has been cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the odds-on favorite for his role is the High Evolutionary. He is a James Gunn collaborator who is in a perfect position to potentially steal the show given the right amount of screen time.

It has also been rumored that The High Evolutionary will explore Rocket Raccoon’s backstory in the third of the trilogy. In the panels of Marvel Comics, the High Evolutionary is extremely involved, allowing Iwuji the opportunity to make a big splash in his MCU debut if this is the role he is playing.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: High

Daniela Melchior

Another Gunn disciple from the DCEU is Daniela Melchior. After her scene-stealing role in The Suicide Squad as Ratcatcher II, it was reported by James Gunn that she would be making an appearance in Volume 3.

Drax’s Daughter “Moondragon'' and even Kitty Pryde are potential candidates for her role. Either of these roles could warrant a substantial part for Melchoir moving forward, with the latter placing her in a significant position in the MCU roster.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Likely-ish

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania

The Direct

CONFIRMED:

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

MODOK

In a The Direct exclusive, sources reported that MODOK will be making his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. The third of the Peyton Reed trilogy is set to introduce MODOK along with re-introducing Jonathan Major’s Kang after his menacing appearance in Loki.

Who will be playing the floating head villain? That remains a mystery. Early rumors tagged iconic funnyman Jim Carrey for the role, but the tides have shifted to suggest that Corey Stoll will return to voice MODOK.

In the climactic moments of 2015’s Ant-Man, Stroll’s character Darren Cross seemingly shrank into nothingness after taking on the persona of Yellowjacket. As fans know, the Quantum Realm is a tricky place that has precedent for returning characters different than how they went in.

The sudden disfiguring of Cross in his final moments would also create an opening to return as the obscure MODOK.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Average

Bill Murray

Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together! BILL MURRAY IN THE MCU!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has welcomed legendary comedians in the past. Both Julia Louis-Dreyfus and JB Smoove have built names for themselves in Hollywood’s most dominating movie franchise. Now it is time for Bill Murray to throw his name in the MCU rafters.

This is likely more of a cameo role than anything else, but speculation says he could be playing Scott Lang’s father, another rival big brain to Hank Pym, or a multiversal role player. Either way, Paul Rudd and Bill Murray are the type of thing that will pack seats on a Spider-Man: No Way Home level.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: We can only dream

Blade

The Direct

CONFIRMED:

Mahershala Ali as Blade

Dracula

Blade is the casting announcement that set the bar for Marvel Studios SDCC moments. While this year's panel does not expect to reach those heights, the fact remains that fans want an update on Blade.

With Mahershala Ali attached in the lead role, whoever joins him in this project will be on a rocket ship of hype as the Blade character is a key contributor to the foundation of modern-day comic book movies.

It is rumored that Dracula will be playing a major role in the movie, likely the antagonist. Recent Reddit rumors casting The Boys Antony Starr as the legendary vampire have recently been debunked. So, while the role is still up for grabs… the people want Homelander.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Average

Black Knight

Kit Harington made his MCU debut as love interest Dane Whitman in Eternals. Despite his small role in the star-studded Chloe Zhao film, Harington is the beneficiary of a classic Marvel Studios post-credits scene bump.

The Black Knight has always been Whiteman’s future, but his post-credits scene put him over the top with an off-screen appearance from Mahershala Ali’s Blade. This Nick Furry-esque cameo began the bandwagon of Midnight Sons in the MCU.

Blade will surely be a building block for that branch of the universe, and Harington is expected to return in a bigger role.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Likely

(Editor’s Note: This is the end of announced MCU projects that have confirmed or rumored roles that need to be officially filled. Every other character on the list is dependent on their potential projects being announced. Though, these are the fancasts that have dominated the internet for the better part of 2022.)

Fantastic Four

The Direct

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

The Multiverse is a funny thing. Ever since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige uttered the words “Fantastic Four” at the end of 2019’s SDCC, there has been one man with the majority of votes to be the MCU’s Reed Richards. That fancasting came true in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness with John Krasinski becoming Earth-838’s Mr. Fantastic. It was a moment.

Then, Multiverse of Madness did not become the biggest MCU film ever and was not as universally beloved as it seemed it was going to be. For the past 3 months, alternate fancastings for the leader of the Fantastic Four have been all the rage.

Penn Badgley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rahul Kohli, Dev Patel, John Cho, and many others have been named when discussing the ideal Reed Richards. At the end of the day, John Krasinski is still on the table and arguably the favorite to carry the franchise.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Likely

Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Moving along with Marvel’s first family, Sue Storm joins Reed Richards in one of the most coveted roles in popcorn media today. After two lackluster attempts at the F4 franchise, the actress that brings the Invisible Woman to life will be trusted to do the character justice. (The writers are the only thing that can get in her way.)

Emily Blunt is the far-and-away favorite to join her real-life husband on screen as the parents of the MCU. Much like Krasinski, Blunt has been fancast supreme for this role since 2019.

Other names being tossed in the ring are Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried, Kristen Stewart, and up-and-comer Samara Weaving.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Slightly Less Likely than Reed Richards

Johnny Storm/Human Torch

While Reed Richards and Sue Storm are the captains of the team, the star is Johnny Storm. This is a character that proves the casting of the recent Fantastic Four franchises was not at the fault of the actors.

MCU legends Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan have previously taken on Johnny Storm, so who is next?

Dacre Montgomery, Rudy Pankow, Joe Keery, Zac Efron, and just about every other good-looking young actor have been mentioned. This is the role that, if done right, can catapult a career into superstardom.

This is also a role dependent on the age of the team. If Marvel Studios goes older, Efron would seem like an ideal casting. Younger? Montgomery and Pankow are the leaders in the clubhouse.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Slightly Less Likely than Reed Richards

Ben Grimm/The Thing

The most interesting casting on the list is Ben Grimm. With The Thing most likely being a mostly-CGI character, the voice takes priority for this casting.

There have been a variety of names thrown around from John Cena to Daveed Diggs to Jesse Plemons. Comedians Seth Rogan, Jason Segel, and Jack Black have also been pegged for the role.

Regardless of who Marvel picks, the actor will be tasked to join Josh Brolin and Bradley Cooper in bringing the heart of a movie through a CGI character.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Slightly Less Likely than Reed Richards

The Mutants

The Direct

Charles Xavier/Professor X

Of the many sins of the Fox X-Men movies, one of them is not the casting of Professor Charles Xavier. Both Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy brought the most powerful mutant to the big screen with critical acclaim. Stewart recently reprised the role in a multiversal circumstance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness.

Much like the other three big iconic X-Men characters, whoever takes on the role of Professor X will have big shoes to fill. A variety of high-profile actors have been attached to the role. Bryan Cranston, Ralph Fiennes, Mark Strong, Gary Oldman, and Giancarlo Esposito have been fancast as the leader of the X-Men.

More than anything, the execution of Professor X will be a keystone factor in the future of the MCU. With the idea of The Mutants being rumored to be in the works, the question becomes, will the X-Men come right away? Chuck X will dictate that narrative pace.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Very Low

Magneto

Just like his counterpart, Magneto will be a big name in the MCU for years to come once he makes his debut. The master of magnetism will surely be a big bad for the mutants of the universe if not more heroes on the board.

Giancarlo Esposito is being rumored for both sides of the mutant superpowers. A legendary television villain for years, Esposito would bring nothing but joy to fans.

In fact, many of the names listed above for Professor X are also being fancast for Magneto. Some outside-the-box picks are Daniel Craig, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Jeremy Irons.

Something that comic fans are going to need to start accepting is an adjusted origin story. The story of being a Holocaust survivor has been timed out of current narratives. What tragedy will be the birth of Magneto is another big topic of conversation.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Very Low

Wolverine

There is no role in Hollywood that has more pressure on the next actor than Wolverine. More than Batman, more than Spider-Man, more than Superman. There has always been one Wolverine. Hugh Jackman.

Taron Egerton is the favorite on the list, but a wide variety of actors have been deemed “perfect” for the role. Tom Hardy, Keanu Reeves, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Bernthal, and even fandom favorite Andrew Lincoln would perform well.

The biggest challenge will be differentiating from Jackman’s Wolverine. Luckily, the adaptation in the Fox X-Men movies is a big change from the comics. A much shorter, scruffier, rougher-around-the-edges Wolverine will be the biggest advantage showrunners can give whoever wears the claws in the MCU.

CHANCES OF BEING ANNOUNCED AT SDCC: Very Low

The Defenders

The Direct

The Netflix Marvel series have made their way to Disney+ and, Charlie Cox appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home opened the door for continuity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Vincent D'Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye.

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher are Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, and Jon Bernthal’s jobs to lose. The announcement of these characters will answer one of the biggest questions about the red brand and set the course for the street-level branch of the MCU.

The Future of the MCU

The Direct

There are a variety of other characters on the board for the MCU to add to their roster as the years go on. Based on the virtually unlimited X-Men roster alone, the MCU might just be getting started.

Casting these roles is something Marvel Studios Head of Casting Sarah Finn and her team have perfected over the years. Who will bring these legendary characters to life? No one knows for sure. But the possibilities of announcements over the next 2.5 months have brought fan-casting to a fever pitch.

Make sure to follow full San Diego Comic-Con 2022's coverage from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, 24 right here at The Direct.