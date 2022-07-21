Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Comic-Con Announcements Just Got Teased

Everyone loves when Marvel Studios holds its big presentations. Hearing new announcements about what might be coming to the MCU is exciting for many—it’s basically like Christmas. It’s been a while since anything like that has happened, but now, it’s time for that to change. San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has commenced, and Marvel Studios will be holding a big Hall H presentation. But what will be the biggest project to be showcased? Well, one notable contender could be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Fans have been waiting for what has felt like a lifetime for the highly anticipated sequel. The entire team will be returning with the original director, James Gunn, leading the charge.

Rumor has it that the crew will be going up against Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary. They’ll also have to contend with a newly created Adam Warlock, who will be played by Will Poulter.

In a new interview, Poulter discussed his time on the project while also teasing a potential SDCC appearance—something the film’s director also backed up.

Guardians Vol. 3 at Comic-Con Teased

Marvel

In an interview with This Morning, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Will Poulter talked about his time in the role of Adam Warlock, also teasing an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

Poulter noted that before signing on, “[he] was a [Marvel] fan,” especially when it came to the Guardians themselves:

“I was a fan, and actually, not just saying this, I was a huge fan of Guardians specifically, within the Marvel world. Just always really admired that cast and so grateful to have had a chance to work with them.”

The actor noted how the series “has its tongue like firmly planted in its cheek” and that “the cast are all very funny:”

“Yeah, I think Guardians has its tongue like firmly planted in its cheek, and that was a really fun thing to experience as well. James [Gunn], the director, is a really funny guy. The cast are all very funny, so comedy is a big element of it.”

When it came to the set environment, Poulter shared how it “actually genuinely had the spirit of a kind of indie comedy:”

“You know what, from the outside looking in, very, very scary. And I was quite intimidated, but everyone was so nice, and the set actually genuinely had the spirit of a kind of indie comedy or something, which was really nice and just made it all feel very grounded, and everyone is genuinely really lovely.”

With San Diego Comic-Con having started, many fans are wondering if they’ll see Vol. 3 make an appearance at Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel. While not admitting it verbatim, Poulter did let it slip that he would be “heading out to Comic-Con pretty soon" when discussing his new role in the Marvel universe.

More signs of Guardians 3's presence at SDCC came from the franchise’s director, James Gunn. On Twitter, Gunn responded to someone’s excited SDCC tweet proclaiming that Marvel Studios was heading to Hall H by simply asking, “Oh yeah?”

He then proceeded to ask the collective internet, “who is going to the Marvel Hall H presentation this Saturday at #SDCC?”

As an extra little tidbit, when asked if Adam Warlock was making his first appearance in Vol. 3 as opposed to The Holiday Special, the director simply answered, "yes."

What Will Marvel Announce at Comic-Con 2022?

Early reports indicated that fans might want to temper their expectations of what they hope to see Marvel show off at its big panel. Some sources seem to believe the studio is aiming to save most of its big stuff for D23 in September.

At the least, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk will both get a spotlight during the presentation. Hopefully, there will be some room for more small teases of other projects, especially given how Marvel has half-a-dozen projects that have already completed production.

Given these signs from James Gunn and Will Poulter, it does seem pretty certain that Vol. 3 will make an appearance of some sort—likely an exclusive reel of footage showcasing bits and pieces from the upcoming blockbuster. While the footage isn’t likely to be released publicly, hopefully, it’ll give audiences some glimpses of Adam Warlock’s full look and maybe even the first sneak peek of the High Evolutionary.

It wouldn't be too surprising if Gunn also threw in the first footage of Cosmo there as well—after all, who doesn’t want to see everyone’s favorite space dog?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.