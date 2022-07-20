Disney+ Promotes 3 MCU Shows at Comic-Con 2022 (Photo)

Marvel Studios is set to have a huge presence at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, with president Kevin Feige teasing that the team will "talk about the future" of the MCU at the pop culture event. The studio's appearance at SDCC comes after a three-year hiatus, which was mainly due to the global pandemic that canceled massive in-person events across the board.

The last time Marvel graced the event back in 2019, the studio introduced its first Phase 4 projects such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Given the hype surrounding the studio's potential announcements this year, many have been speculating on which projects will be teased next, with some hoping that the reported Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts movies will be part of that list.

While fans are in the midst of theorizing, a new update has emerged that should excite Marvel diehards who will attend the event.

Marvel's SDCC Promotion Ramps Up

Disney, via DisInsider, officially unveiled that the streaming service will have its very own booth at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

The official press release revealed that fans and attendees can “shop new, exclusive merchandise and products celebrating Disney+ and the stories you love.”

Alongside a stacked collection of Disney+ merchandise, the booth will also allow visitors to take photos in front of backgrounds modeled after scenes in Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Disney+

Marvel's Interactive Approach to SDCC

It seems that both Marvel Studios and Disney+ will go all out at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. While Marvel's Hall H panel is expected to be the cherry on top of the sundae, this interactive booth filled with Disney+ goodies will serve as a special treat for the attendees.

Based on the image above, Ms. Marvel's background is modeled after the iconic scene where Kamala sits atop a streetlight in Episode 6. Moon Knight is inspired by the scene in the show's first episode where Steven Grant encounters Marc Spector in the bathroom mirror of his apartment. With She-Hulk still waiting to premiere, the specifics of the scene in the background are still unknown, although it could be in Jennifer Walter's office at her law firm.

Given that Disney+ is heavily promoting its Marvel shows, there's a strong chance that official merchandise from the MCU series will be included in the interactive booth, such as Funko Pops, T-shirts, and other kinds of accessories.

Although Marvel Studios is also set to showcase its animated slate during the event, it seems unlikely that the Disney+ booth will include merchandise from these shows to avoid spoiling surprises. Still, it's possible that Groot-related merchandise will be available for purchase, considering that the animated shorts will premiere this August.

Marvel Studios' Hall H panel will begin at 5:00 PM PDT on Saturday, July 23.