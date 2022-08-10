Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer Release Date Locked In: When Will It Debut?

After years and years of waiting, fans are now within 12 months of the official release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will bring the motley space crew back for one final adventure today as they take on Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary and deal with newcomer Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

Marvel Studios brought the first footage from the project to San Diego Comic-Con this past July, which gave several exciting teases. In the short reel, those in attendance got to see Gamora’s new Ravager status, baby Rocket Raccoon, and a whole new version of Groot.

The first question the public started asking after James Gunn showed off at SDCC was, “when will fans get to see any footage?” While the director hasn’t come anywhere close to giving an answer to that question, he did let it slip that he happens to know exactly when the wider world will be seeing the first teaser.

Disney Locks In Guardians 3 Teaser

Marvel

In a new Instagram story post, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn revealed that he knows when the first teaser for the film will officially drop.

When asked when the public will see the trailer for Vol. 3, Gunn responded by saying that “[he] know[s] exactly when they will see the trailer.”

Marvel

When Will Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Trailer Drop?

At this point, the best estimate on when that trailer would drop is at some point alongside The Holiday Special when it lands on Disney+. It could be included as a post-credits bit, or simply dropped separately online close to the holiday season.

While the Holiday Special doesn’t have a release date yet, many expect it to drop towards the end of November (November 23th, 25th, or 30th seem most likely) or the beginning of December (possibly December 2nd or 7th).

Another possibility is that James Gunn doesn’t know an exact date and time but rather a window of time when audiences will see the trailer. Specific releases like that can change quite often, sometimes at the last minute, so if he does, in fact, have a day, it could end up incorrect.

Either way, fans would likely kill to know when even the estimated time frame is. The footage shown at SDCC 2022 got many people hyped up even more than they already were to see Gunn’s final chapter.

The Holiday Special releases later this year on Disney+, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.