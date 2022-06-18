Guardians of the Galaxy's Disney+ Holiday Special Is 'Absolutely Ridiculous'

Who would have thought that the man who wrote the live-action Scooby-Doo films would be the hottest name in comic book movies? Well, that is the case, as director James Gunn continues to pack his resume with some of the best the genre has to offer. And the filmmaker is showing no sign of slowing down with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Peacemaker Season 2, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

His next dip into the world of the super-powered will be The GOTG Holiday Special, as the director brings the team into the holiday season for the first time. Other than a few set photos, the festive featurette is still being kept under wraps; however, it has been confirmed that most of the main team will appear in the Disney+ project.

Despite not many story details being made public, Gunn has recently started talking about the title, giving hints at what audiences can expect.

Getting in the Holiday Spirit with the Guardians

In an interview with Deadline, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn addressed what fans can expect in the upcoming GOTG Holiday Special.

The renounced director described The Holiday Special as "very light and bubbly and fun," calling the whole project "absolutely ridiculous:"

“Yes, the Holiday Special is very light and bubbly and fun and just absolutely ridiculous, so I think that’s great. And then we’re going on to do Peacemaker Season 2.”

This is in line with other recent quotes from Gunn where he addressed the unique nature of the Special, saying "it is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before:"

“The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

He has also teased that the Holiday Special will feature "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time" and is key to the future of these characters as it will introduce "some important new elements in the Guardians’ story."

A Holiday of Heroes with James Gunn

Whilst The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special remains shrouded in shadow, it still offers fans plenty to get excited about. Despite not knowing exactly where the streaming project will go, Gunn and co. have done a pretty stellar job and keeping audiences engaged with the title, months before it comes out.

And that is a luxury of being someone like James Gunn, who has provided enough top-tier Marvel and DC content that people do not really question if his productions will come together. He has earned that with the Guardians franchise, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

But it is nice to hear that The GOTG Holiday Special is taking on a similar light-hearted tone to its theatrical stepbrothers. This will especially be a breath of relief for some who are worried about the supposed darker tone of the upcoming GOTG Vol. 3. With the upcoming threequel, things are set to get dark, so The Holiday Special will be a nice festive jaunt before fans say goodbye to this iteration of the Guardians team.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will begin streaming on Disney+ sometime later this year.