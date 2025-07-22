Pedro Pascal Movies: Every Upcoming Film Releasing in 2025 & Beyond

Pedro Pascal has been a busy man over the last couple of years, but he is not going anywhere, with several upcoming film projects already locked in for the rest of 2025 and beyond. Pascal broke onto the scene for many people in the mid-2010s when he played the fearsome Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. From there, his star skyrocketed as he collected A-list franchises like Infinity Stones, appearing in beloved series like DC, Star Wars, and PlayStation's critically acclaimed The Last of Us.

The 50-year-old has used this as a springboard to become one of the hottest names working in Hollywood. Going forward, he is not slowing down either. Just this summer, fans will be able to see all sides of Pascal as he appears in the romantic drama Materialists (now playing in theaters), the comic book epic Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the latest blockbuster from a well-known auteur in Eddington.

Beyond that, he already has a sizable chunk of the next several years mapped out, with even more exciting movies already on his packed schedule.

Every Pedro Pascal Movie Coming in 2025 and Beyond

Eddington

A24

The most imminent Pedro Pascal movie is the latest film from Midsommar director Ari Aster, Eddington. Now playing in theaters, Eddington follows a small American town during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a conspiracy-minded sheriff and a well-meaning mayor square off in what becomes a town-wide civil war.

Pascal plays the aforementioned mayor figure (Mayor Ted Garcia), butting heads with Joaquin Phoenix's Joe Cross, a New Mexico sheriff ready to take the mayoral seat of his small, dusty town.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

Fans of Pedro will be getting their fill this summer, as the fan-favorite actor opens two movies in back-to-back weeks this July. The second of these new movies comes out on Friday, July 24, and may be Pascal's most significant role to date, as he leads The Fantastic Four: First Steps for Marvel Studios.

The Last of Us actor stars in the film as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, the supergenius leader of Marvel's First Family. He is joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu not only marks Pedro Pascal's Star Wars movie debut, after playing the titular bounty hunter for years on Disney+, but also the return of Star Wars movies as a whole.

The new Jon Favreau film hits theaters on May 22, 2026, following Pascal's Din Djarin, a space-faring Mandalorian bounty hunter, and his adorable sidekick Grogu on a new epic adventure across the cosmos.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

As is often the case when signing on to a Marvel project, Fantastic Four will be just the beginning for Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards. The actor has already been confirmed to appear as his F4 character in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, as the Avengers contend with the villainous Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

The Multiversal epic from returning directors The Russo Brothers will bring Marvel worlds together from across time and space, including several legacy actors from the Fox X-Men franchise as well as longstanding MCU characters like Captain America and Thor. It comes to theaters on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Technically, no one has been confirmed as a member of the Avengers: Secret Wars cast, but given the importance the Fantastic Four are being given in this new era of MCU storytelling, one can assume Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards will be back for the Multiverse Saga closer.

Following the events of Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars comes to theaters one year after the last Avengers movie on December 17, 2027. It will adapt one of the biggest Marvel Comics storylines for the screen, pitting various realities against one another in a super-powered epic for the ages.