Emma Stone continues to rack up huge success in Hollywood, and she has no plans on slowing down with multiple movie releases set for 2024 and later.

Stone further etched her name into the history books in 2024, becoming the 22nd actress in history with two or more Academy Awards as she won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2023's Poor Things.

This comes on top of her critically lauded work as Mia Dolan in 2016's La La Land, for which she earned her first Oscar for Best Actress. The 35-year-old star won fans' hearts in films like Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, Superbad, and The Help, and she is far from done.

Emma Stone's Upcoming Confirmed & Rumored Movies

Ahead is a list of the movies that are confirmed and rumored to feature two-time Oscar-winner Emma Stone in 2024 and beyond:

Kinds of Kindness

Following Poor Things' run of success which culminated at the 2024 Oscars, Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos will team up for a fifth time as they develop a new movie titled Kinds of Kindness.

Lanthimos described the film to The Guardian as a "contemporary" anthology story set in the United States consisting of "three different stories" that will feature "four or five actors [playing] one part in each story."

Stone will reunite with Poor Things co-star Willem Dafoe and fellow Lanthimos collaborator Joe Alwyn. The cast will also feature Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer.

In March 2024, Variety confirmed a June 21, 2024 release date for Kinds of Kindness.

Eddington

In March 2024, Variety shared news on a new A24-financed movie titled Eddington, directed by Ari Aster. Plot details are still unknown, but the story is said to follow "a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations," and it starts production mere days after its official confirmation.

Stone was announced for a role in this movie alongside Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Pedro Pascal (The Fantastic Four), Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two), and Luke Grimes (Yellowstone).

This film marks Stone's first official casting announcement following her win at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Untitled 6th Yorgos Lanthimos Collaboration

Stone continues to build her list of credits with Lanthimos as they are already confirmed to be developing their sixth collaboration together once Kinds of Kindness is finished.

Speaking with Cineuropa during the Poor Things press tour, Lanthimos unveiled that he directed this new film secretly, shooting it in his home country Greece. Stone will help lead the film alongside fellow Poor Things co-star Robbie Ryan.

Not sharing much about the story, he only teased that it was "much simpler and very different in comparison to Poor Things" since that movie "needed that particular style."

This film does not have a release timeframe yet.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Save the Green Planet Remake

The Stone/Lanthimos partnership will only be strengthened further as the actor and director team up for their seventh project together - a remake of the 2003 South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet.

Variety confirmed development for the film in February 2024, noting that it is expected to begin filming in the United Kingdom and New York in the summer. The English-language remake is based on a screenplay by Succession and The Menu scribe Will Tracy.

Described as an eccentric black comedy, this film centers on a disillusioned young man who kidnaps and tortures a businessman, believing the businessman to be part of a massive alien invasion.

Stone is expected to play a supporting role. No other cast members have been confirmed, and there is no release date yet.

Cruella 2

Following her work as Disney villain Cruella de Vil in 2021's live-action Cruella, Deadline confirmed development was in progress on Cruella 2 with director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara coming back.

Makeup artist Nadia Stacey spoke about the sequel on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards, expressing hope that they will be "moving into the '80s" while confirming work on the script commencing.

Deadline confirmed Stone's casting in the sequel, noting she signed a deal to star as Cruella de Vil for Cruella 2 as Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of Endeavor (her agency) shared his pride to work with both her and Disney:

"We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner."

Currently, there are no updates on development for the sequel, meaning it most likely won't be ready for release until 2025 at the earliest.

Avengers: Secret Wars (Rumored)

While Stone is not yet confirmed for an appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, many hope she will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man in the massive Marvel Studios crossover event.

Joanna Robinson's MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios previously confirmed early plans for Stone to return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, she and other past female characters were cut, with Marisa Tomei's Aunt May and Zendaya's MJ being the only female characters with hefty screen time.

Currently, her co-star Andrew Garfield is rumored to possibly his return to his role as Spider-Man in Avengers 6, with many hoping Stone will finally get her moment as Spider-Gwen alongside him.

But for the time being, she is not tied to the Multiverse Saga's last Avengers film in any official or rumored capacity.

