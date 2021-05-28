Emma Stone Reacts To Spider-Man 3: No Way Home Rumors

Sony and Marvel Studios' upcoming third solo Spidey film, Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be throwing in everything but the kitchen sink. With heavy rumors of previous cinematic Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield getting a piece of the movie's action and appearing as multiversal versions of the Web-Slinger, fans are understandably frothing at the mouth for more information or perhaps even a trailer.

Also confirmed to be joining in on No Way Home is Alfred Molina, reprising his role as Doc Ock from 2004's Spider-Man 2. Many other Spider-Villains from past movies are rumored too, and even some supporting cast.

These role reprisals are speculated to have something to do with the events of WandaVision and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Mainly Wanda Maximoff's procurement of the dangerous mystical tome, the Darkhold, and the idea that the Strange sequel will explore alternate realities and planes of existence.

However, one appearance of a cast member from a previous Spider-Man film is apparently off the table.

NO HOPES FOR GWEN STACY?

Marvel

Speaking to MTV News, actress Emma Stone, who starred as Gwen Stacy in both of Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man installments, debunked the swirling rumors that she plays a role in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

"I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [in the movie]."

A report from late 2020 claimed that Stone's appearance in the MCU sequel was expected yet indefinite due to her pregnancy at the time.

In the same interview, Emma Stone reflected on starring alongside Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise's two movies:

"I had wonderful experiences making them even though they were challenging. But I love working with Marc, and I loved working with that whole team. It was really a special experience for me. I feel similarly protective, I feel protective of that version of Spider-Man... There have been some wonderful Spider-Men throughout history."

SPIDER-GWEN NO MORE

Some fans were assuming that if Emma Stone was involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was a chance that the first live-action appearance of Spider-Gwen/Ghost Spider was on the way. Film fans will seemingly have to remain satisfied with the animated version of the character, who is voiced by MCU Hailee Steinfeld in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its upcoming sequel.

It's worth considering that Emma Stone just recently gave birth to her first child recently, and she was pregnant for the entirety of No Way Home's production, which probably ruled out a return to the role for her if indeed she was asked.

It's always worth nothing that Stone simply might not able to be truthful about a role in the film due to an NDA with Marvel and Sony. After all, Andrew Garfield recently denied that he was appearing as well, and his reprisal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man bears a lot more clout than Stone's.

Regardless of which multiverse characters show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie will hit theaters on December 17, 2021.